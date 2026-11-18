A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

President Trump has arrived in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen. His Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping surprised him at the tarmac in a rare airport greeting. Now, in a moment, We'll discuss tomorrow's summit between the leaders with former U.S. ambassador to China Nicholas Burns. We begin with the news. Our China correspondent, Jennifer Pak, joins us now from Shenzhen. This is the third time this year that Trump and Xi are meeting. So what's on the agenda this time around?

JENNIFER PAK, BYLINE: Well, they're expected to talk about trade, investment, tariffs, which are currently on pause. But I'm waiting on details on a longer-lasting deal, which has so far proven difficult because, well, just take Shenzhen where I'm at here. There are EVs everywhere on the streets. And here at the media center where I'm at, humanoids are serving us coffee and ice cream. I mean, this is what China wants to show off to the world, but look at the latest models of humanoids from China, as well as EVs. They're all blocked or banned from entering the U.S. market on national security grounds.

So what's been happening between these leaders' summit is a lot of back and forth. The U.S. has accused China of still restricting the flow of rare earths. These are critical in the production of everything from cellphones to weapons. And then the Trump administration has been adding more Chinese firms and universities on blacklists. So just this week, the U.S. Commerce Department had blocked the remote access of the most advanced U.S. chips, like, from Nvidia, and that will have a huge impact on Chinese AI firms on the cutting edge.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. Jennifer, the U.S. and China don't agree on a lot. Yet we see Trump and Xi quite warm and friendly with each other. I mean, what do you make of that?

PAK: Yeah. I mean, this meeting, like the others, is all about setting a tone. The two sides have agreed to what they call constructive strategic stability. It's quite a mouthful, but essentially what it means is the U.S. and China have agreed they're going to continue to compete but that there should be guardrails. So let's take a look at this Nvidia story. Last week the chief stepped down, and really at the heart of that story are allegations of Chinese espionage and smuggling of high-end U.S. chips to China.

But here today, Trump just arrived, and Xi is meeting him at the airport to greet him. So this is really a case emblematic of the parallel track of the U.S.-China relationship, according to Ja Ian Chong. This is an analyst on Chinese politics at the National University of Singapore.

JA IAN CHONG: So the good relationship on the surface, but supposedly efforts to get restricted U.S. chips, espionage, all that continues.

MARTÍNEZ: And the two leaders, Trump and Xi, will be joined by a third, Russian president Vladimir Putin, for a trilateral meeting. Jennifer, it can't get more different in priorities. So what are we expecting there?

PAK: Well, probably more optics, according to Chong. So Trump has talked about bringing up the topic of nuclear arms control. Beijing hasn't been very keen on this because, you know, of the three, it has the smallest nuclear arsenal stock. And then you have Putin who wants to talk potentially about a peace deal in Russia's war with Ukraine, but on Moscow's terms. China has always said that Europe should be at the table. But what China's really interested in, according to Chong, is projecting a certain image on the global stage.

CHONG: China is what it tries to present as a stabilizing force, as the sort of more predictable major power that others should look to Beijing for cooperation.

PAK: So China wants to show it's going to be a world leader that doesn't just make decisions without the input of smaller countries, and that really resonates with them because here - I'm at a regional forum where a lot of smaller countries want to make sure they have a say so in their region.

MARTÍNEZ: That's our China correspondent, Jennifer Pak. Hope the humanoid coffee is good, Jennifer.

PAK: Thanks. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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