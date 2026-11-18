LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Let's turn now to Nicholas Burns. He served as the Biden administration's U.S. ambassador to China and as the U.S. ambassador to NATO under President George W. Bush. He's now an international relations scholar at Harvard University. Good morning, Ambassador. And welcome back to the program.

NICHOLAS BURNS: Good morning, Leila. Thank you.

FADEL: So let's start with the trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. What message does it send to U.S. allies to have the three of them appearing together exclusively?

BURNS: Leila, I think that our allies - Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, NATO allies - very worried about this meeting. Here you have the first-ever meeting among President Trump, President Xi and President Putin. And Ukraine's on the agenda - without Ukraine in the room. And I think it's really a major mistake not to have President Zelenskyy there. We can't have a situation in this decade where the fate of a country - Ukraine - is being talked about, maybe even decided about, by three other leaders. And so I think that's a major mistake by the United States to put itself in this position.

The other country that should be at that table is Japan. China and Russia have been engaged in a massive intimidation operation of Japan over the last year - economic boycotts, Russian and Chinese military maneuvers around the Japanese home islands. Japan's our No. 1 ally in Asia - not at the table. So I think the imagery here - and the photo op's going to be a major part of this meeting. It's a short meeting. It's really wrong for the United States. Our allies are so much more important to us than China and Russia.

FADEL: When you say it's a major mistake, what would the consequences of that mistake be?

BURNS: Well, anxiety in ally capitals and loss of confidence in the United States. I think particularly, a lot of people have said this meeting looks somewhat like the Yalta meeting, February 1945 - Stalin, FDR, Churchill deciding the fate of Eastern Europe over the heads of the Eastern Europeans. There are a lot of differences between 81 years ago and now. But the fact that the three very strong countries in the world will be discussing what should happen in Ukraine, when Putin's the aggressor and Zelenskyy is the victim, I think is a major problem for U.S. credibility in the NATO alliance, certainly, and also with the Ukrainians.

FADEL: I wonder, also - I mean, China is hosting here. But there are things that China probably does not want to talk about with the U.S. And that includes this recent concern about spying when it comes to Nvidia. There are tightened export controls on AI chips, as well. How will that affect the meeting between Trump and Xi?

BURNS: Well, you know, that's the elephant in the room, Leila. President Trump has said he's not going to raise it. I'm quite sure President Xi Jinping will not raise it. But certainly, there'll be senior level contacts between the U.S. and China in Shenzhen about what has happened - the allegation of espionage, the fact that China has been trying to acquire - illicitly - American advanced semiconductors for their AI competition with us. And now the United States finally has acted.

Justice and Commerce Departments announced two days ago that the United States would cut off all access to these Chinese shell companies in Southeast Asia funneling these advanced semiconductors up into the Chinese market. That's a good decision. It's a late decision. It should have been done a year ago. And because of that decision, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said today - he said there could be Chinese countermeasures. So despite all of the good feeling President Xi meeting President Trump at the airport - which was really quite extraordinary - in Shenzhen, there's competition below the surface here. And I don't exclude the possibility of a mini trade war between the two, because China is always going to try to respond to what the United States has done.

FADEL: Now, President Trump also wants to focus on non-proliferation of nuclear weapons as China expands its weapons program. Is this something China wants to talk about?

BURNS: I think President Trump is right to raise it. This is - and - but China doesn't want to talk about it. China is engaged in the greatest buildup of its nuclear weapons force of any country in the world. And it's completely nontransparent. When I was ambassador in China, I raised the issue with them - as did others in our administration - and got nowhere. So the fact is that we're going to have a period of time in the 2030s when China and Russia will outweigh and outnumber the United States in nuclear weapons - strategic nuclear weapons.

This is the first time since the dawn of the nuclear age that will have happened. So I think the U.S. and our allies - Japan and the NATO allies - have to raise this with the Chinese and try to force them to be more transparent. I don't think that President Xi will agree to that today. But I do think that President Trump is right to raise the issue.

FADEL: Nicholas Burns, former U.S. ambassador to China, now at Harvard. Thank you for your time.

BURNS: Thank you, Leila. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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