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President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are due to meet in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen this week. At their last summit in September, Xi said he would welcome 100,000 American students for academic exchanges. It's a gesture meant to show that China is open, even as the two countries grow increasingly more closed off to each other. NPR's Jennifer Pak reports from Beijing.

JENNIFER PAK, BYLINE: Ker Gibbs teaches business at the University of San Francisco. He first visited China in 1985 when there were few foreigners.

KER GIBBS: I was in a foreigner dorm.

PAK: And he couldn't use the local currency, the renminbi. Gibbs had to get foreign exchange certificates and spend them at certain state-owned shops.

GIBBS: We were really kept separate in many ways.

PAK: That changed in the 1990s when China opened up. That's how Gibbs was sent by a U.S. consultancy to work in Shanghai. As a 20-something-year-old, he says he helped Chinese factories with things like management and inventory control.

GIBBS: And the vibe in businesses was really exciting because local management, they were curious about everything, and we were eager to teach.

PAK: Gibbs went on to have a 30-year career in China and even raised a family in Shanghai. He wants the next generation of China watchers to have the same experience. But he says...

GIBBS: I have fewer reasons to be optimistic, put it that way.

PAK: Every summer, Gibbs brings American students to China. Biology major Daniella Mori went this year to Shanghai.

DANIELLA MORI: OK. The exchange was really awesome.

PAK: She says she liked hearing from company executives and adored the food. Mori is thinking of doing a master's in biotech.

MORI: If I do that, China is really big on biotech.

PAK: Maybe, she says, she can come back to China and work in a lab. But biotech is an area of intense U.S.-China competition. And Gibbs says when students ask how they can launch a career in China, he has to give them a reality check.

GIBBS: Unfortunately, I just don't see those opportunities available to them.

PAK: Because China's economy has matured, he says, and doesn't want as many foreign expertise. Nowadays, security is the priority. Beijing continues to warn its citizens against foreign spies and has increased the use of exit bans.

ISAAC STONE FISH: I can't recommend that people follow in my footsteps now.

PAK: Isaac Stone Fish, CEO of Strategy Risks, both studied and lived in China in the 2000s, but he doesn't recommend Americans doing the same thing now. For one, he says China has become more repressive.

STONE FISH: Two is the liability of being in China now from a U.S. perspective.

PAK: Meaning it could jeopardize a security clearance if the student wants to work for the U.S. government. Academic exchanges are already under scrutiny. A recent U.S. federal investigation into Duke University's foreign funding has cast a shadow over its joint campus in China. Duke Kunshan student Carly Nabinger calls the probe overblown.

CARLY NABINGER: I thought it was all ridiculous from the start.

PAK: She says studying in China has been so valuable. She's also made friends who want to go to America, but the Trump administration doesn't make that possible with its restrictions on visas and deportation of immigrants.

NABINGER: This, like, vision of us potentially moving to my home country and building a life there is not possible anymore.

PAK: She says China's invitation for Americans to visit is good.

NEYSUN MAHBOUBI: The problem now is that there's so little trust between the U.S. and China.

PAK: That's Neysun Mahboubi, a scholar of Chinese law at the University of Pennsylvania. He says because the invitation is coming from the Chinese leader...

MAHBOUBI: It will naturally be viewed through a lens of suspicion in the United States. It seems as if it is trying to advance a state goal.

PAK: Mahboubi has been coming back to China regularly since 1995.

MAHBOUBI: And I was able to meet some quite profound figures in the field of Chinese law early on in my career.

PAK: Today, he says China's research environment is more constrained, though, not entirely closed. The number of Americans studying in China is just under 2,000, while there are still a quarter of a million-plus Chinese students in the U.S., according to the Institute of International Education.

MAHBOUBI: No matter what, we all agree that China will be the preeminent competitor for the U.S. for the foreseeable future.

PAK: And U.S. national security is important, he says, but don't choke off all channels trying to understand China. Gibbs agrees.

GIBBS: We're a democracy, so our government, in theory, does what we tell them to do. China literacy is critical.

PAK: And that, he says, requires more Americans here on the ground.

Jennifer Pak, NPR News, Beijing. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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