STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

President Trump's plane has landed in Manila to meet with allies at the ASEAN summit.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

It's a short visit. Tomorrow he's headed to Shenzhen, China, for another summit. He will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. It's the first time those three have had a joint summit.

INSKEEP: Lots of meetings. NPR White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram is awaiting the president's arrival in Shenzhen, which is one of China's big tech cities. Hi there, Deepa.

DEEPA SHIVARAM, BYLINE: Hello.

INSKEEP: OK. The president's been spending a fair amount of time with China's leader. I guess they'll spend some more together.

SHIVARAM: Yeah, that's right. This is going to be the third time that Trump and Xi meet. Trump went to China earlier this year and then later on hosted Xi at the White House. This meeting, though, will be a little different because it's on the sidelines of the APEC summit that Xi is hosting here in Shenzhen. If you recall, about a year ago, Steve, Trump and Xi met on the sidelines of this same summit in Busan, South Korea, but at that time, tensions between the U.S. and China were really high because of the escalating trade war.

And what came out of that meeting last year was, one, an agreement to keep meeting and, two, a sort of economic truce called the Busan Agreement. That involved things like the U.S. lowering tariffs and China loosening controls on rare earths. And it's generally cooled down the temperature between the U.S. and China, but both sides still have some issues. One expert described the agreement to me as not perfect but functional. So what's expected to come from the meeting this week between Xi and Trump is working to extend that agreement, which is set to expire in January.

INSKEEP: OK. Just maintaining the status quo.

SHIVARAM: Yes.

INSKEEP: But we mentioned the president is stopping in the Philippines on the way to China. How does that stopover fit in with the broader U.S. focus on China?

SHIVARAM: Yeah, it's a good question. Trump there is expected to meet with the leaders of the Quad. So in addition to the U.S., that includes India, Australia and Japan. These are major democratic nations, and this group was formed to balance power in the Pacific region against China. So timing-wise, it's pretty significant that Trump is able to meet with them before he meets with Xi in China. That will be one part of it. The other part is another trade agreement. The White House says Trump will sign a trade deal with Thailand while he's in the Philippines.

INSKEEP: I guess, in a way, it comes across as a show of respect. You stop with the allies before you go and talk with the adversaries.

SHIVARAM: In a way, yeah.

INSKEEP: So he meets with China's leader then, eventually, where you are in Shenzhen. He's going to meet the regional allies on the way. Why also meet in a single room with both President Xi and President Vladimir Putin of Russia?

SHIVARAM: Right. So this is going to be a pretty historic meeting. These three leaders have never met together. Trump has been saying for a while now that he wants to discuss denuclearization with Xi and Putin. But I will say it's not really a topic that China is keen to get into. Trump has also said he wants to discuss with them, you know, about the war in Iran. And on Friday, the White House told reporters that the issue of Ukraine was not going to be on the agenda in this trilateral meeting.

That has shifted possibly slightly because when Trump was leaving the White House on Monday, he told reporters that they'll talk about his, quote, "favorite subject" of Ukraine. This is going to be interesting to watch, Steve, because how Ukraine gets discussed in this meeting and what might come out of it has Europe really concerned, has Ukraine very concerned because their president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will not be at APEC, and recently, Trump has been more lenient towards Putin and Russia.

INSKEEP: Wow. One more thing to ask about. Could the president, since he's meeting with so many other people, also have a meeting with Kim Jong Un of North Korea?

SHIVARAM: He says that that might happen. It's probably not going to happen. We're still watching to see how things develop. The White House said that they're not planning for this to happen. Logistically, it would be very complicated. But Trump, you know, kind of did this last year, too, saying that he might meet with him in Korea, and that did not end up happening.

INSKEEP: NPR's Deepa Shivaram. Thanks so much.

SHIVARAM: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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