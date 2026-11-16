SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

President Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in China next week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic summit. The meeting is likely to be overshadowed by allegations that the head of U.S. chipmaker Nvidia, Jensen Huang, had an affair with a Chinese spy. The U.S. and China are in the midst of an AI race, and the two countries are also competing on many other fronts, including in mineral-rich Africa, as Kate Bartlett reports from Johannesburg.

KATE BARTLETT, BYLINE: In Africa, the greenback has long been king.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL RINGING)

UNIDENTIFIED CROWD: Woohoo.

(CHEERING)

BARTLETT: Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls Stock Exchange trades exclusively in U.S. dollars, and most everyday transactions on the street are also in dollars, a legacy of the hyperinflation that devastated the country's own currency two decades ago.

(SOUNDBITE OF STREET AMBIANCE)

BARTLETT: Directly across the border in Zambia, it's long been a similar situation, but this is changing, as this recent Zambian government advert points out.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: Zambia has officially become the first African nation to accept China's yuans, also known as RMB, for the payment of mine taxes and royalties.

BARTLETT: And it's not only Zambia that's conducting business in RMB. China is, by far, Africa's biggest trading partner, and now more and more African countries are turning to the Chinese yuan for trade and to pay their debt. According to Cobus van Staden, a China expert at the South Africa (ph) Institute of International Affairs in Johannesburg, the trend reflects China's growing influence across the continent.

COBUS VAN STADEN: The interesting thing is going to be whether this starts to chip away at dollar dominance in certain specific commodity fields, whether increasingly, we're going to be looking at lithium or copper or cobalt and see those fields becoming more and more de-dollarized over time. We'll have to see.

BARTLETT: These are some of the critical minerals the U.S. and China are competing for on the continent. Christian-Géraud Neema is an editor with the China-Global South Project, an Africa-based think tank which tracks Beijing's influence across the continent. He points out several African countries, like Kenya, have already restructured their debt to China and are now paying it in yuan rather than dollars.

CHRISTIAN-GÉRAUD NEEMA: When you have China as your main trade partners, it really just makes sense for many African countries now to starting to trade with China in renminbi instead of trading with China in U.S. dollar.

BARTLETT: Paul Nantulya, of the Africa Center for Strategic Studies in Washington, points to another sign of the yuan's growing reach. More major African banks are now offering direct yuan payments and currency conversion, like South Africa's Standard Bank.

PAUL NANTULYA: It is expanding. It is growing. I expect it to continue growing over the next five to 10 years.

BARTLETT: That's attractive to importers and exporters on the continent as it saves them double conversion costs. The Trump administration's shifting tariff policies have only strengthened the case for African businesses to diversify away from the dollar. Still, Nantulya is circumspect.

NANTULYA: I don't think you're going to see a rapid departure from the use of the U.S. dollar, however. What I think you're going to see instead, and what you're already seeing right now, is diversification.

BARTLETT: In other words, the dollar isn't about to be displaced, but across Africa, the alternatives are rapidly gaining ground.

Kate Bartlett, NPR News, Johannesburg.

(SOUNDBITE OF RONNIE FOSTER'S "MYSTIC BREW") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.