What to expect from Trump and Xi's upcoming meeting in China

ROB SCHMITZ, HOST:

President Trump will meet with some of the world's most powerful leaders this week. China's Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and President Trump will be among the attendees to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen China. But while the administration says nuclear proliferation is on the docket, all eyes will be on the U.S.-China relationship. That's now under serious strain after the scandalous departure of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, following revelations regarding a romantic relationship with a woman suspected of ties to Chinese intelligence. Evan Osnos writes for The New Yorker. He has covered China for much of his career and is closely following the APEC summit. Welcome.

EVAN OSNOS: Thanks, Rob.

SCHMITZ: So let's start with what's been dominating headlines this week, NVIDIA. You know, this scandal is hanging over this upcoming meeting between Trump and Xi Jinping. How do you think this will set the tone?

OSNOS: Well, it is a huge development to happen right before a meeting at this altitude of two leaders. I mean, you have now a case that has brought the underlying issues right to the surface, and by that I mean the tension around technology and chips and more specifically, what the Trump administration has set out to do when it comes to allowing or restricting the export of American chips and who it's been listening to. So, you know, Jensen Huang has been one of the president's most trusted voices over the course of the last two years of this administration on technology issues. He is now gone, and so they go into this summit with a scrambled set of inputs. And it's not entirely clear how that's going to play out in the room.

SCHMITZ: So I want to pivot to another trade issue here. This week, China extended its trade truce over rare earth exports by two more months to January 10, and for its part, the U.S. is extending tariff exclusions on 178 Chinese products until that date. What is at stake here if these two sides cannot come to an agreement?

OSNOS: Well, it's an explosive prospect. But they have managed to avoid having these full tariffs go into effect now for many months, and that's by mutual design. I mean, the - China's economy has weakness on the domestic side. They're still dealing with the outcome of a property collapse, which left 90 million houses unfilled - enough people, by the way, to house the entire population of Russia. They've had youth unemployment - at some points, up above 20%. So they were not eager to get into a trade war.

And of course, on the United States' side, Donald Trump's party was just battered in the midterms partly because of the effects of tariffs introduced into trade relationships around the world. So in some ways, he's had reasons to try to hold this off. If, in fact, the truce collapses and they're not able to figure out a way to push this off, this could trigger another round of retaliatory tariffs and a spiral of retaliation that could drive up prices for American consumers. And that comes, obviously, at a moment when voters have signaled pretty loudly that they don't want to see that happen. So the stakes are high for the administration on that score.

SCHMITZ: You mentioned the midterms. President Trump took, obviously, a major loss during these midterms, and come January, he's going to be facing a Democrat-controlled Congress. He's only got two years left as president. Is Xi Jinping looking beyond President Trump at this stage?

OSNOS: He doesn't have the luxury of being able to write Trump off, but he certainly does come into this meeting knowing that Trump doesn't have a tailwind. Politically, he doesn't have the kind of support in Washington that he could count on if he wanted to try to restart this tariff war. It is, in any diplomatic encounter, sort of job No. 1 - is to understand what your counterpart's vulnerabilities are. That is the thing that you're always asking your intelligence services to give you a briefing on beforehand. And in this case, Xi Jinping comes in with a knowledge of Trump's significant vulnerabilities. But he also knows, and I think this is really important to remember, that from the first term, he got a pretty clear indication that Trump can turn on a dime.

And in the latter years of Trump's first administration, when he started to struggle after the midterms and the COVID pandemic came in and began to drag down the economy, he turned his sights on China, started blaming it for the COVID pandemic. He blamed it for his struggles in the 2020 election, and China found itself suddenly in the crosshairs. So I think the Xi Jinping cohort in the Chinese leadership has that memory, and they know that he is somebody you can't quite write off.

SCHMITZ: That is Evan Osnos. He's a staff writer for The New Yorker. Evan, thank you.

OSNOS: My pleasure. Thanks, Rob. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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