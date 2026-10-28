Dozens are dead in a high-speed train crash in Spain

Updated October 28, 2026 at 6:53 AM PDT

URDA, Spain — A high-speed train slammed into the rear of another train that had stopped, derailing two cars and killing at least 64 people on Wednesday in central Spain, authorities said.

The central government's office for Castilla La Mancha confirmed the death toll had risen.

The regional president of Castilla La Mancha, Emiliano García-Page, had said at least 80 people were injured as rescue workers continue to search in the wreckage for survivors and bodies.

It was the second major train accident in Spain this year.

Spain's rail system operator ADIF said the crash occurred Wednesday morning in the province of Toledo. The accident was between two high-speed trains carrying hundreds of passengers and heading in the same direction from the capital Madrid to Seville in southwestern Spain, according to Esther Padilla, spokesperson for the Castilla La Mancha region.

Guardia Civil via AP / This framegrab taken from a video provided by Spain's Guardia Civil shows an aerial view of carriages and first responders on the site of a collision between two trains in Urda, Spain, Wednesday.

One ran into the tail of the other that had stopped, knocking two of its cars off the track.

Padilla said that the cause of the crash was not known. Rail service was suspended between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia.

Everything went flying when the trains collided, a passenger said

The crash, which occurred in a flat stretch surrounded by olive fields in between the towns of Urda and Los Yébenes, left one car shredded into bits of metal and other material, scattering debris down a gravel slope.

Spanish Health Minister Mónica García said that emergency workers were focusing on rescuing survivors and bodies from the two most damaged train cars. She said that the injured are being sent to different hospitals in the area.

"It was a high-speed impact, so we are expecting this to be a tragedy," García said.

The accident involved a train from Spain's state-owned RENFE company and the private rail company IRYO. It appeared the RENFE train rammed the IRYO train, Spanish media reported. García-Page said 24 died in the RENFE train, and six in the IRYO one.

Passenger Ignacio Relaño was traveling on the RENFE train. He told state broadcaster TVE that the train had stopped momentarily on the line before it started again and then crashed into the IRYO.

"We all felt the train abruptly slowing down and then the impact," he said. "The car leaned to one side like it was about to tip over. I hit my nose, everything went flying, luggage, cell phones. Everything shook."

Padilla said that 397 passengers were in the RENFE train and 147 passengers in the IRYO train.

Trains from those two companies were also involved in a deadly crash in January.

IRYO, an Italian-owned company, said in a statement that it has "activated its security protocols and is closely working with authorities."

The mayor of the nearby town of Urda, Manuel Galán, said that that civil protection authorities had asked his town hall to prepare a sports pavilion to attend to injured passengers.

A military emergency brigade was deployed to help emergency services, firefighters and police. Ambulances and medical helicopters made trips to and from the site, while unscathed survivors were put on buses.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez canceled his agenda to focus on the crash. He wrote on X that he was "dismayed by the serious train accident in Toledo."

"Emergency services are working on site to attend to the affected passengers," wrote Sánchez, who faces a national election next month. "All my thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia said in a short statement on X that they were following news of the accident.

"We are deeply saddened and concerned by the train accident in Urda (Toledo)," the royal couple said. "We share in the grief of the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and we send our heartfelt support to the injured and all those affected."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said "My heart goes out to the victims' families and loved ones. Today, Europe mourns with you."

Spain's soccer federation postponed all 24 Copa del Rey games scheduled on Wednesday.

Spain already suffered a devastating train crash this year

The wreckage of Wednesday's crash reminded many of the aftermath of another train collision in January, when 46 people died in southern Spain when a IRYO train jumped the track and hit an oncoming RENFE train. That sent the first two cars of the impacted train plummeting down a four-meter (13-foot) slope.

That crash was the deadliest in Spain since a 2013 crash that killed 80 people.

The January incident shook confidence in the European country's extensive high-speed rail service.

Spain is a leader in high-speed rail

Over recent decades, Spain has invested heavily in high-speed rail — which the country's railway union defines as rails for trains going 250 kph (155 mph) and over — turning it into a world leader.

Spain has laid some 3,900 kilometers (2,400 miles) of such tracks over more than three decades for its 49 million residents. Only China, with 45,000 kilometers (28,000 miles) for its 1.4 billion people, has more high-speed track, according to the International Union of Railways.

Only recently did Spain open its rail network to private companies to compete against RENFE. IRYO started operating in Spain in 2022.

A spokesperson for Spain's train workers' union, Joan Rodríguez, said that the increased traffic brought by privatization has put extra strain on rail infrastructure.

"We are not convinced that the liberalization of the high-speed passenger rail service was matched by the necessary upkeep of the lines," Rodríguez told TVE. "I am not saying it was a determining factor (in the crashes), but yes, the increase in use of the network is a factor to keep in mind."

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