Maricarmen, the 87-year-old woman whose eviction shook Spain, has died

MADRID — María del Carmen Abascal, the 87-year-old woman whose eviction from her longtime Madrid home sparked nationwide protests across Spain and unleashed a political crisis, died on Wednesday while hospitalized.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez led the way on social media offering his condolences after housing activists and Abascal's lawyer announced her death. Known widely as "Maricarmen," she had become a symbol for renters struggling with Spain's housing affordability crisis.

"All my love to Maricarmen's family and loved ones," Sánchez said in a post on X. "A hug as well to all of us who feel this loss as our own today. Rest in peace."

The emotions ran into anger on the street among the protesters gathered near Spain's Parliament who chanted "Maricarmen lives, the fight goes on!"

Iciar López, a 32-year-old psychologist, shared her feelings with The Associated Press at the protest in Madrid.

"A great deal of sorrow. And above all, the thought that she is the cause, the head of this whole revolution that has happened, and that she can't see it," she said. "It makes me very sad that she can't see if anything comes of it ... That's what angers me the most, honestly."

A case that captured media attention and traveled around the world

Spaniards increasingly frustrated by housing costs periodically march in major cities demanding action from lawmakers. But a fresh wave of indignation has swept Spain since Sept. 23, when Maricarmen, who used a wheelchair, was carried on a stretcher from her home of seven decades after police cordoned off the street and removed protesters. She was taken to a hospital because of her fragile health.

Televised images of the eviction prompted thousands of people to protest in Madrid and other cities across the country.

Maricarmen's lawyer, Beatriz Duro, did not disclose the cause of death when she confirmed it to Cadena Ser radio. Duro said that she and the activists were all devastated.

"Maricarmen's case, which captured media attention and traveled around the world, leaves us the image of the shameful violence of these types of evictions and the impact they can have on people's health," Duro said.

She had been expected to return home after leaving the hospital. The real estate company that evicted her in order to rent the property at a much higher price eventually caved in under immense public pressure and agreed to let her return to the apartment.

"Although a historic agreement was reached that would have allowed her to return home, this solution came too late," the Madrid Tenants' Union said in a statement Wednesday. "It was an entirely avoidable situation following a harrowing ordeal."

Fernando Sánchez / Europa Press via AP Maricarmen, 87, waits at home for police to arrive before being evicted from the home where she lived in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026.

Maricarmen's plight galvanized a social movement

The average rent for Spain has almost doubled in the last 10 years, according to the real estate website Idealista. Spain's government said that 26% of Spaniards who rent housing spend an average of 40% of their income on rent and utilities, compared with the European Union average of 18% of renters who do so.

Protesters camped in Madrid's central Puerta del Sol square held a minute of silence after learning of her death.

Maricarmen spent almost her entire life in her apartment, where she first lived with her parents and brother. She later worked as a secretary for the board of a pharmaceutical company, Spanish daily El País reported. She said both her parents died in the apartment.

After retiring in 1998, she spent her days walking around the neighborhood, doing errands and taking care of the precious items in her home. The paper reported that black-and-white family photographs were among the only things she had brought with her to the hospital.

"Maricarmen only wanted to die in her home. She wasn't asking for anything else," Eugenio Melchor, 22, said at the protest in Madrid. "She was dying in her home and she almost did. They have killed her. I mean, there's no other word for it, and I hope those responsible for this pay and go to trial."

Maricarmen's plight galvanized a social movement, prompted Spain's unions to announce a general strike next month and intensified pressure on political leaders. Sánchez called an early election Monday after his government failed last week to push emergency housing measures through Parliament. He now hopes the issue will reinvigorate his Socialist Party and help him form a new government after the Nov. 29 election.

Housing Minister Isabel Rodríguez also expressed condolences, writing on X: "I deeply lament the death of Maricarmen. My condolences to those who accompanied her and fought by her side until the end."

Conservative opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who hopes to unseat Sánchez and his left-wing coalition, also offered condolences.

"I want to express my condolences to Maricarmen's family and loved ones. No campaign, no party, no use for political advantage," the Popular Party leader wrote. "When faced with the death of a person, we must only show respect."

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