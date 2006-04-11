If It Takes a Village, Who Will Buy It?

The hot, dusty fields and mud lanes of a village in central India are all for sale, says the village's headman, who welcomes anyone with the money to buy the community known as Dodli.

Announced by a simple sign -- "Village for Sale" -- the offer is an admitted attempt to bring attention to the town's plight. But villagers say their problems are serious: rising costs, falling prices, bad harvests, inadequate water and high-interest debt from loan sharks.

Experts say Dodli, one of a number of Indian villages threatening to sell, is proof of the gap between Gandhi's rural utopian dream and the realities of India's liberalizing, fast-growing economy, in which the gulf between rich and poor is yawning ever wider.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.