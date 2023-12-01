The One Oh One - Murrow Award entry 2024 EP30 (Radio - Podcast Category)

How new thinking around California juvenile detention laws is affecting local facilities and youth

Originally published: December 15, 2023.

Juvenile Murrow entry 2024.mp3 Listen • 25:26

Over the last twenty years there’s been a shift in approach to incarcerating children in California. These days, the overarching goal is to reduce reliance on incarceration.

That’s reflected with a detention facility in Ventura County that was originally built for around 400 young detainees but today houses only around 80.

In this episode of The One Oh One, how new thinking on juvenile detention is affecting local facilities and youth.

Note: This page was created for the Edward R. Murrow Awards 2023. This episode contains no commercial breaks. The original episode can be found here or where ever you find your podcasts.