The One Oh One - Murrow Award entry 2024 EP19 (Radio - Podcast Category)

Dealing with the silver tsunami: How Ventura County’s share of elderly residents is predicted to quadruple in the next few decades

Originally published: June 2, 2023

Ventura County’s share of elderly residents is predicted to quadruple over the next few decades while the amount of people to care for these seniors is predicted to decrease dramatically.

In this episode of The One Oh One we look at what’s been called the silver tsunami and its consequences.

Note: This page was created for the Edward R. Murrow Awards 2023. This episode contains no commercial breaks. The original episode can be found here or where ever you find your podcasts.