The One Oh One - Murrow Award entry 2024 EP18 (Radio - Podcast Category)

When you’re decommissioning an oil platform, what happens to the thriving ecosystems living on the platform's underwater structure

Originally published: May 26, 2023.

Platforms Murrow entry 2024.mp3 Listen • 26:35

Some of the most productive ecosystems on the planet can be found on the underwater structures of oil platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel. So, when you’re decommissioning and dismantling an oil platform what do you do with these thriving ecosystems?

In this episode of The One Oh One we look at the options for Platform Holly, just offshore from the City of Goleta, and learn the consequences of the decision that’s made.

Note: This page was created for the Edward R. Murrow Awards 2024. This episode contains no commercial breaks. The original episode can be found here or where ever you find your podcasts.