When you’re decommissioning an oil platform, what happens to the thriving ecosystems living on the platform's underwater structure

Some of the most productive ecosystems on the planet can be found on the underwater structures of oil platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel. So, when you’re decommissioning and dismantling an oil platform what do you do with these thriving ecosystems?

In this episode of The One Oh One we look at the options for Platform Holly, just offshore from the City of Goleta, and learn the consequences of the decision that’s made.

You can read the text/digital version of this episode here.

