2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TheOneOhOne_Tile.jpg
The One Oh One

When you’re decommissioning an oil platform, what happens to the thriving ecosystems living on the platform's underwater structure

By Michelle Loxton
Published May 26, 2023 at 12:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Oil platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel are some of the most productive ecosystems on the planet consisting of tens of millions of sponges, corals, crabs, mussels, worms and fish all living on what are essentially platform reefs.
Scott Gietler
/
Oil platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel are some of the most productive ecosystems on the planet consisting of tens of millions of sponges, corals, crabs, mussels, worms and fish all living on what are essentially platform reefs.

Some of the most productive ecosystems on the planet can be found on the underwater structures of oil platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel. So, when you’re decommissioning and dismantling an oil platform what do you do with these thriving ecosystems?

In this episode of The One Oh One we look at the options for Platform Holly, just offshore from the City of Goleta, and learn the consequences of the decision that’s made.

You can read the text/digital version of this episode here.

The One Oh One
Michelle Loxton
Michelle oversees digital products at KCLU and is the host and creator of the station's first award-winning podcast "The One Oh One."
See stories by Michelle Loxton