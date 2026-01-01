Join KCLU on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26 for special holiday programs:

The Splendid Table's Turley Confidential

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Turkey Confidential is The Splendid Table’s annual Thanksgiving show. Francis Lam and an amazing roster of guests take calls and come to the rescue of Thanksgiving cooks, kitchen helpers, and dinner guests during the biggest cooking day of the year! This year’s guests are Melissa Clark, food columnist for The New York Times and best-selling author of The Big Book of Dinner; Ayesha Nurdjaja, award-winning TV personality, chef, and author of Mediterranean All The Way, Bold Flavors, Built to Share: A Cookbook; Monti Carlo, TV personality and author of Spanglish, Recipes & Stories; and J. Kenji López-Alt, food Journalist and best-selling author of The Food Lab: Better Home Cooking Through Science.

Horn of Plenty: A Feast of Music for Thanksgiving

11 a.m. to 12 noon

Paul Winter and friends celebrate the family of life and our planet's home in this NPR Music seasonal special. Winter’s sax and Consort offer a song of gratitude for the land, the sea, and the air — from Grand Canyon to Ukraine, with some works recorded on location. Audience favorites like Sun Singer and Icarus herald the grand musical embrace of And the Earth Spins.

Megan Watson via Unsplash

And listen to these food-related specials from the BBC and Marketplace the weekend leading in to Thanksgiving Week:

The BBC Food Special

Saturday, November 21, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The BBC Food Special takes a look at timely discussions on food. How has a peanut paste has saved the lives of millions of children? In the thirty years since its invention, the ready-to-use therapeutic food Plumpy'nut has transformed the treatment of the world's starving children. And we'll investigate whether meat-free burgers, mince and sausages might be less healthy and worse for the environment than eating meat. We head to a facility in India developing lab-grown meat and unpack whether it really is the healthy choice, and what it is doing for the planet.

Marketplace: The Business and Economics of Food

Sunday, November 22, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

This holiday season, many families are feeling the crunch of high prices, whether it's baking ingredients, your holiday bird or persistently high gas prices. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The team from Marketplace brings you a collection of stories about the business and economics of food. We offer tips on substitutions that’ll keep your holiday shopping list affordable; we go bow hunting with one of Marketplace’s hosts (and cook up a mean squirrel stew); we visit a fish market owned and operated by indigenous fishers, to learn how business is shifting in response to declining salmon run. And we feast at an Afghan restaurant in Houston, where the Afghan community has grown dramatically since the fall of Kabul five years ago. Join us for an hour-long station special hosted by Marketplace’s Kristin Schwab.

