You might use an artificial intelligence chatbot like ChatGPT or Claude to answer questions or make a restaurant reservation. But you can also use AI as a companion.

Tech journalist and critic Bridget Todd, host of the podcast “There Are No Girls on the Internet” and co-author of the audiobook “Love at First Prompt: AI and the Future of Intimacy,” has spent a lot of time thinking about those relationships.

Todd pursued her own relationship with an AI chatbot, interrogating the experience and exploring AI companionship more broadly. Her research became personal when she began leaning on ChatGPT for support during her father’s decline toward death.

She shares what she learned with Ben Brock Johnson and Amory Sivertson, co-hosts of WBUR’s “Endless Thread” podcast.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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