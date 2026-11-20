SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

The stock market is ending the week down, way down. The tech-heavy NASDAQ has fallen 10% since last Friday. That is despite two really big events in tech that should have made investors feel pretty good. NPR tech correspondent John Ruwitch is here to walk us through the week. Hey, John.

JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: Hey, Scott.

DETROW: A quick note before we get into the story - Anthropic is a financial supporter of NPR, and we are obviously going to talk about Anthropic. So that being said, John, bring us up to speed on what's been going on in the stock market this week.

RUWITCH: Yeah, let me tell you about the first of those two events that you mentioned there that, seen through one lens or maybe some different quantum reality, could be seen as positive for the markets. It was Nvidia's earnings report. This is the most important chip company on Earth because it makes the most in-demand microchips that are powering the AI boom. Its quarterly financials on Tuesday were great. Its revenues were up over 100% from the same quarter last year, and the company raised its projection for next year's revenues. These are signs the company is doing very well.

But, of course, this is a company in a state of turmoil, right? Founder Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO last week over allegations of marital infidelity, including with a woman who might have been spying for China. Now, those financial figures were baked in long ago - right? - before the scandal and before Huang was replaced by an interim CEO. The market didn't like it, though. Nvidia's share price is down over 20% from last Friday's close and nearly 40% over the past month as this saga played out.

DETROW: So a complicated week, to put it mildly for an Nvidia.

RUWITCH: A little bit.

DETROW: What about the second big event that investors were focused on?

RUWITCH: Yeah, that's Anthropic...

DETROW: Yeah.

RUWITCH: ...The record-breaking IPO that this AI company had. It was the biggest in history. There was strong demand from institutional investors leading up to the IPO. The company was able to price its shares much higher than they had expected. And yesterday, on day one of trading to the public, its shares opened strong. They were 34% higher than the IPO price. That was all taken by some analysts as a sign that the AI trade is back and that there's robust demand for companies linked to AI.

But it kind of fizzled. Anthropic's share price dropped over the course of the day yesterday and then fell again today. And now, it's just a few dollars over the IPO price. So things for both of these companies look good on paper, but the vibes are driving the market these days.

DETROW: Even though we know that it's such a top-heavy stock market and these companies dominate it, still, this market sell-off seems bigger than two companies. Like, what's going on here?

RUWITCH: Yeah, many investors have been flip-flopping for months now between exuberance about the promise of AI and worries that we're in a bubble. This week extended a downward slide that actually started in early October. AI companies have been pouring billions of dollars into chips, data centers and top talent, but it's not clear that it's all going to pay off in profits for them.

David Hsu, professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School, says that's because it's unclear if and how that's going to trickle down to the rest of corporate America, like if companies like retailers are going to be able to use AI to help their bottom line, as well as how much AI is going to be able to have sort of wider applications beyond technical things like writing code or solving difficult math problems.

DAVID HSU: There's going to be this period in which we kind of say, oh, this is great for reasoning and solving crazy, you know, math proofs. But then, actually, how does that translate down to the real managers, employees, organizations?

DETROW: And regulation is a part of all of this, too, right? And now we have incoming Democrats who could introduce new regulations in AI and data centers in Congress.

RUWITCH: Definitely a factor. I mean, there's a lot going on that's weighing on investors that's not about tech companies. Here's Gil Luria, head of tech research at the financial services firm D.A. Davidson.

GIL LURIA: Interest rates are going to go up. There's a lot of geopolitical uncertainty. There very well could be an escalation in Iran over the weekend. There's hedge funds liquidating left and right. And guess what? Hedge funds usually own technology stocks.

RUWITCH: Markets chewing on a lot these days, and there's a lot of uncertainty, so we could be in for some volatility in the coming weeks and months.

DETROW: NPR's John Ruwitch reporting from Silicon Valley. Thank you so much.

RUWITCH: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.