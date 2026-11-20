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A big concern about data centers is the water they use to cool their computers. That's especially true in hot desert states like Arizona. But some Arizona water experts say water may not be as much of a concern as the electricity they need. Here's Alex Hager from member station KJZZ.

ALEX HAGER, BYLINE: Social media in Arizona is full of videos like this one from Mark Lamb, who posted it as a candidate for Congress.

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MARK LAMB: One day, it's, hey, we don't have any water to build more houses or whatever. And the next day, it's, we have plenty of water for all the data centers that want to come to Arizona.

HAGER: People on both sides of the aisle here worry about data center water use. But Sarah Porter, a water policy researcher at Arizona State University, says...

SARAH PORTER: Water use by data centers is not a problem right now in central Arizona.

HAGER: Porter studied data centers with ASU colleague Kathryn Sorensen.

KATHRYN SORENSEN: Data center water use is very much in line with other typical urban water uses that don't upset people, like food processing, like beverage facilities, like golf courses and other things that we enjoy in urban life.

HAGER: Groundwater is precious in Arizona, so the state generally has rules that prevent a big business from taking too much. So data centers usually connect to the same city pipes that supply your house. Sorensen says that also keeps their water use in line.

SORENSEN: Cities don't have the luxury of just accepting whatever comes. They have to look at each and every proposed water use and make sure that it fits with their community's needs over the long term.

HAGER: But there's a catch. This all applies to the water used inside data centers, much of it for cooling. To figure out where they really create demand for water, you've got to go somewhere else.

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HAGER: This is Redhawk Power Plant. You can hear electricity coursing through the wires up above me. APS, the utility that runs this place, wouldn't let us inside here, but they say an increase in demand has forced expansion at this facility, and creating all this energy takes a lot of water. Kirsten James, with the nonprofit research firm Ceres, wrote a whole report about water use at data centers.

KIRSTEN JAMES: By far, the biggest piece was tied to the energy side of the equation.

HAGER: According to her study, if all of the planned data centers in the Phoenix area come online, that would drive up water demand for electricity by nearly 400%.

JAMES: That's enough water to supply a city the size of Scottsdale, Arizona - more than 240,000 people - for over two years.

HAGER: But that's just a ballpark number. Keriann Conroy, with the nonprofit watchdog Energy and Policy Institute, says the agency that regulates Arizona's electric utilities does not require them to publish data about water use.

KERIANN CONROY: Utilities have a long history of being extremely politically powerful, especially in the state of Arizona, across the country. And so it serves their interest to have sort of this degree of opaqueness around their resource use.

HAGER: Conroy says there needs to be more transparency.

CONROY: Because water's such an important issue to voters, it should be very concerning that we don't even have a very good inventory of how much water we're actually using for electricity generation.

HAGER: Arizona utilities get most of their electricity from power plants that boil water for steam-driven turbines using coal, natural gas or nuclear energy. Less comes from solar and wind. Ceres researcher Kirsten James.

JAMES: Our research really shows that data centers, if implemented in unsustainable ways, could bring about a lot of negative impacts. So we really need to do this the right way and be thoughtful.

HAGER: And for data centers to grow without sapping too much energy or water, experts say transparency is a good place to start.

For NPR News, I'm Alex Hager in Phoenix.

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