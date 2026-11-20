STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

To many people, it seemed like the whole internet was falling apart in recent days. There were outages all over the world, from Microsoft Outlook to classified networks at the National Security Agency. Customer data is being stolen left and right, and a few weeks ago, even internet-connected fridges across Europe were attacked. It's a challenging moment, but a lot of cybersecurity experts are feeling hopeful. At least that's what they told NPR cybersecurity correspondent Jenna McLaughlin, who's here to tell us about it. Hi there, Jenna.

JENNA MCLAUGHLIN, BYLINE: Hey, Steve.

INSKEEP: What could possibly be hopeful here?

MCLAUGHLIN: I think the good news is that for now, at least, there's no evidence that there's a conspiracy to attack Americans and destroy the entire country in some coordinated apocalyptic, doomsday kind of cyberattack scenario.

INSKEEP: OK.

MCLAUGHLIN: There are a couple of things going on here. First, most of these high-profile outages that we're seeing are technical glitches associated with planned updates - patches to fix vulnerabilities that companies are discovering - often with the help of AI.

I will say, on the other hand, in the last month or so, there has been an explosion of hackers using AI as well. They're launching attacks faster and at a scale we have not seen before. Cybersecurity incident responders are exhausted. They cannot keep up with the volume of calls that they're getting.

INSKEEP: That doesn't sound too hopeful yet.

MCLAUGHLIN: I do think that what's hopeful here is that AI can be a tool to help as well as to harm. I've been talking to a lot of top government officials - cybersecurity experts, industry leaders - and they say the heart of the problem here is that AI is not actually creating new ways to attack. It's just finding bugs in systems that have always been there - what these experts are describing as tech debt.

INSKEEP: Oh. Would you explain that term, please?

MCLAUGHLIN: Yeah. So over the years, we have essentially stapled technology and conductivity onto nearly everything. I mean, we mentioned fridges up top. But those systems were not designed with security in mind, and that bill is finally coming due.

The simple reality is, AI is not like humans. It can parse through millions of lines of code in an instant. It doesn't get tired. It doesn't need coffee like I do, but it's finding problems that humans could eventually find with a lot of work. Now that's creating a race between bad actors and companies to find these flaws and fix or exploit them.

INSKEEP: Take a sip of your coffee while I just mention that it does feel like the whole internet is breaking down, or at least that feels that way to some people. Does that mean we're failing to catch up, we're falling further behind?

MCLAUGHLIN: I don't think so, actually. At the highest levels, executives in every industry right now, they're finally paying attention to the fact that their systems are insecure. They managed to avoid this problem for many years because it's going to be expensive - and time and money to overhaul everything, but they can't ignore it anymore.

The process of fixing things might be bumpy, I'll warn you. Rolling out hundreds of patches at once, as we saw, can lead to unintended consequences. Maybe systems interact in unexpected ways. Things break. There are ways to test these patches in controlled environments before unleashing them onto the world, and that'll help things. But this is all very new, so it'll take some time.

INSKEEP: How can all of us get through this period a little better?

MCLAUGHLIN: I think, Steve, that communication is key. Experts I talked to say the U.S. government and companies both need to act quickly when things like this happen to reassure the American people that these outages are no reason to panic.

Meanwhile, executives tell me they want to see the U.S. government moving faster, directing more resources towards this problem. That means leading by example, locking down U.S. government systems, as well as making sure there are consequences when bad actors go after our systems, especially our critical infrastructure.

INSKEEP: OK. I'm feeling a little more hopeful now. Jenna, thanks so much.

MCLAUGHLIN: You're welcome.

INSKEEP: That's NPR's Jenna McLaughlin. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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