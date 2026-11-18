LEILA FADEL, HOST:

At 5:16 a.m. Eastern time this morning, Voyager 1 became the first spacecraft to reach a distance of one light-day from Earth. Nearly 50 years ago, Voyager 1 set off on a mission to collect information and connect with extraterrestrials by way of a golden record of images, sounds and greetings.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NICK SAGAN: Hello from the children of Planet Earth.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking French).

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Non-English language spoken).

FADEL: Now Voyager 1 has gone farther into space than any other human-made object. NASA Associate Administrator Nicky Fox oversees the agency's science missions, and she joins us now. Good morning.

NICKY FOX: Good morning.

FADEL: So one light-day - how far away is that?

FOX: Isn't it amazing? I know. It is about 16 billion miles.

FADEL: Oh, wow.

FOX: And, you know, when you think that sounds a lot, it takes light eight minutes to travel from the sun to the Earth. It takes it about 1.3 seconds to go from Earth to the moon and it takes, you know, a full day to get to Voyager. You know, it took 49 years, two months and 11 days to get there. It takes astronauts about three days to get to the moon.

FADEL: Wow.

FOX: So, you know, it just really does put it into perspective.

FADEL: And where is Voyager 1 going?

FOX: So Voyager 1 is continuing on its journey. Even long after we can no longer communicate with the spacecraft, it will continue, and it's actually headed to a distant star. It's about 17 light years away. So obviously, it's going to take a long time to get to there. But that's where it's actually headed. It's a little star in the Little Dipper constellation, and that's kind of where it's headed.

FADEL: So this milestone, reaching one light-day away, I mean, how does this achievement contribute to current NASA science missions?

FOX: Oh, so much. This is just a really huge, like, milestone that's incredible. But it's traveling in a region of space that nothing has ever been in before. And honestly, it's going to take us, you know, about the same amount of time to get there with another spacecraft. And so it just continues to break down boundaries and go, you know, do these new incredible measurements that come in practically every day from Voyager.

But in our own solar system, during its voyage sort of on the way out, you know, it told us about incredible things in the Jupiter system, in the Saturn system that have actually inspired current NASA missions. So it found, you know, volcanic activity. It found, you know, evidence of a sort of ocean under an ice crust on the Europa moon of Jupiter, and we're sending Europa Clipper already on its way out there. And then it also discovered this incredible world that is the moon Titan in the Saturn system.

And, you know, in 2028, we'll launch the mighty Dragonfly mission to go and explore that. So, you know, just continuing to just inspire our future missions.

FADEL: Wow. Incredible and incredible to talk to you. NASA associate administrator Nicky Fox. Thank you.

FOX: Thank you so much.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "GO, JOHNNY GO! (JOHNNY B GOODE)")

CHUCK BERRY: (Singing) Go, go. Go, Johnny go. Go. Go, Johnny go. Go. Go, Johnny go. Go. Go, Johnny go. Go. Johnny B. Goode. He used to carry his guitar in a gunny sack. Or sit beneath the tree by the railroad track. Oh, the engineers would see him sitting in the shade, strumming with the rhythm that the drivers made. The people passing by, they would stop and say, oh my, but that little country boy could play. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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