LEILA FADEL, HOST:

All the tech outages raise questions about the age and resilience of government technology. A lot of systems used by agencies across the U.S. government are outdated. Some are nearly 60 years overdue for an upgrade. Dave Hinchman is the director of information technology and cybersecurity at the Government Accountability Office. He says some systems used by agencies like the IRS haven't been upgraded since NASA sent the first man to the moon.

DAVE HINCHMAN: The government spends at least a hundred billion dollars on information technology every year, and about 80% of that is to operate and maintain existing technology, with the remaining 20% being used to develop new technology. And within that operations and maintenance budget are these what we call legacy IT systems that can really pose significant challenges. And that could be because of outdated computer programming language, unsupported hardware or software, or even known cyber vulnerabilities that need to be attended to and need to be looked at. We've done work where we've identified different agencies that have what we call critical legacy IT systems in need of modernization.

FADEL: So which ones are the most in need?

HINCHMAN: Well, our report didn't name particular systems because that then presents something that a bad guy could use to look for bad things, but we found systems at agriculture, commerce, defense, energy, Health and Human Services - really across the gamut. And particularly, I've done work at the Internal Revenue Service, and they have technology was first introduced when we were sending Apollo missions to the moon, and that's the individual master file, which is the system IRS uses to maintain all of our individual citizens' tax files. They've been working to upgrade that for a long time. The technology exists on modern platforms but it's written in COBOL, which is a programming language that isn't even taught in schools anymore, and so it's become increasingly expensive to find people who have experience in that language just to maintain the code.

FADEL: So why isn't more money being spent on actually updating the system rather than keeping what sounds like an - a system that should be extinct going?

HINCHMAN: Our work has found that sometimes it's hard for individuals who are leading a modernization effort at a specific agency to get budgetary support for what they want to do. I think, you know, a lot of us, if it works, don't fix it, and I think it's hard sometimes, internal to agencies, to make the business case for why system X really needs to be modernized over some other potential use for that same pool of resources.

FADEL: You know, this FAA ground stop, watching planes just grounded across the United States, really scared a lot of people. I mean, in these other cases where you describe outdated systems in other government agencies, how would they or could they affect the public?

HINCHMAN: A good example is the cyber vulnerabilities. And so if your tax information is hacked or your Social Security information is hacked, you have the potential release of personally identifiable information to someone with bad intentions. As we move into a greater interconnected age, increasingly government services are being moved online, and that's how vulnerabilities are created.

You know, I think if we think about the old days of a data center, which is the rows and rows and rows of machines, lots of times those are internal to an agency's network and really you would physically have to access that facility to gain access. But now, with this move into cloud computing and internet connectivity, those systems are increasingly being brought online, and those vulnerabilities are what make that data potentially exposed to a bad actor.

FADEL: Dave Hinchman is the director of information technology and cybersecurity at the Government Accountability Office. Thank you so much for speaking with us.

HINCHMAN: Absolutely. Thank you so much for having me today.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TECHNOLOGIC")

DAFT PUNK: (Singing) Technologic. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.