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Almost 50 years ago, NASA launched the Voyager 1 probe into space. It sent back pictures of Saturn's rings and Jupiter's moons. Then it kept going, eventually leaving our solar system. Early Wednesday morning, Voyager 1 will make history again by reaching exactly one light-day away from Earth. Reporter Sanden Totten has more.

SANDEN TOTTEN, BYLINE: Light is the fastest thing in the universe, so fast that it can travel 16 billion miles in a single day.

JOE WESTLAKE: The numbers are just wild.

TOTTEN: That's Joe Westlake, director of heliophysics at NASA. He works with Voyager 1 and its twin probe Voyager 2.

WESTLAKE: The Voyagers have been moving at 30-plus thousand miles per hour for 49 years, and that's just - that distance is unfathomable in my mind, but that's one light-day.

TOTTEN: This also means any message NASA beams to the probe will take a full day to get there and a full day to hear back. It's a slow way to communicate, but worth it because Voyager 1 is still sending us information about what's beyond our solar system.

LINDA SPILKER: I never imagined that I - Voyager would continue and last as long as 50 years.

TOTTEN: Linda Spilker is the Voyager project scientist, and she was there at the start. She says when Voyager launched in 1977, we really didn't know much about the planets beyond Mars.

SPILKER: Voyager really revolutionized our understanding of what the moons in particular look like in our solar system, including the discovery of volcanoes, active volcanoes going off on the surface of Jupiter's moon Io.

TOTTEN: The probe also carries one of the famous Golden Records, a trove of information about our planet and us meant as a message for curious aliens. Jon Lomberg was its design director and coauthor of an upcoming book about it. He says this new milestone underscores just how big space is.

JON LOMBERG: I mean, it's taken the better part of my lifetime just to go one light-day. So think how long it's going to take, how many centuries it'll take to go a light-year. And the stars are much farther away than one light-year. They're tens of light-years away.

TOTTEN: Voyager hits that light-day mile marker at exactly 7 seconds past 5:16 a.m. Eastern time Wednesday morning. It'll reach a light-year in, oh, give or take 18,000 years. For NPR News, I'm Sanden Totten.

(SOUNDBITE OF JAMIROQUAI SONG, "SPACE COWBOY") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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