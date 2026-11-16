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The opposition to data centers that American voters expressed in the midterms is a worldwide phenomenon. Voters around the U.S. have made it harder for communities to build big projects tied to artificial intelligence. And in other countries, local groups are joining forces to slow the AI buildout. NPR's Ruth Sherlock reports.

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UNIDENTIFIED DEMONSTRATORS: (Chanting in Spanish).

RUTH SHERLOCK, BYLINE: In Zaragoza in northeastern Spain, demonstrators fill an avenue.

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UNIDENTIFIED DEMONSTRATORS: (Chanting in Spanish).

SHERLOCK: They're protesting against a data center Microsoft wants to build beside a much-loved local forest.

MONICA GRACIA: AI is causing a lot of problems.

SHERLOCK: Monica Gracia says she was inspired to join by the loud opposition to data centers in the United States.

GRACIA: I think that's one of the reasons why this place is so full of people.

SHERLOCK: While many environmental problems are local, most of the push to build data centers around the world comes from U.S. tech giants. So opponents who are fighting their construction are teaming up, says Spanish activist Aurora Gomez. She founded Tu Nube Seca Mi Rio - Your Cloud Dries My River.

AURORA GOMEZ: We have connection with, of course, USA, Africa, Australia and even some parts of Asia. We are coordinated, and we are together.

SHERLOCK: She says Spanish groups were inspired by activists in the U.K. to crowdfund money for legal bills.

LUIS GARCIA: We are exercising our rights.

SHERLOCK: Luis Garcia is from Ecologistas en Accion. He's part of a court case to stop his local government from allowing a giant expansion of Amazon data centers.

GARCIA: We know they have way more means than we do. But the crowdfunding proves we have gathered a lot of support from so many people - individuals, organizations.

SHERLOCK: There's evidence these tactics are working. The European Data Centre Monitor that tracks this opposition says more than 70 European projects were rejected or restricted in the first four months of this year alone.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Speaking Spanish).

SHERLOCK: This movement is both global and hyperlocal. In the main square of the tiny village of Quart on the rural plains of Spain's Aragon region, colorful bunting flaps in the wind from a recent celebration by the town's tight-knit community.

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SHERLOCK: Also strung up on the wall here is a giant banner - we drink water, not data centers.

CARLOS OLIVAN: (Speaking Spanish).

SHERLOCK: It's a slogan to protest a giant data center being built at the edge of the village. Resident Carlos Olivan describes it as a seven-headed monster.

OLIVAN: (Speaking Spanish).

SHERLOCK: So Olivan and the villages are getting organized.

OLIVAN: (Speaking Spanish).

SHERLOCK: "We're trying in a very small group to make visible the scale of what's happening so people understand, empathize and mobilize," says Olivan. They began with a referendum in the village.

OLIVAN: (Speaking Spanish).

SHERLOCK: "Ninety-five percent of people were against this," he says. They'll use the referendum results to pressure authorities to try to stop the project.

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SHERLOCK: Laura Cosculluela says she got involved in the opposition after seeing what happened in other countries.

LAURA COSCULLUELA: We have a lot of data from the U.S., especially, which is the place where it's been going on for longer and where there are more data centers, so it's the most reliable source.

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UNIDENTIFIED ANNOUNCER: (Speaking Spanish).

SHERLOCK: Back at the protest in downtown Zaragoza in Aragon, local activist Maria Pena Calvo says action matters even if it feels small.

MARIA PENA CALVO: (Speaking Spanish).

SHERLOCK: "Because putting sticks in the wheels, putting stones in their path, can make some companies simply give up or go elsewhere. It's down to citizens," Pena Calvo says, "to defend every inch of their land."

Ruth Sherlock, NPR News, Zaragoza, Spain.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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