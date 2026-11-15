How the tech industry and markets have responded to Jensen Huang's resignation

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

You might have heard that Jensen Huang, founder of Nvidia and its now-former CEO, was found to have affairs with two employees as well as one with a Chinese businesswoman. The New York Times, citing U.S. intelligence, reported that the businesswoman, who was a client of Nvidia's, was recruited by China's top spy agency. China denies having anything to do with this. But the national security implications are huge, given that Nvidia designs advanced microchips and is involved in AI policy. So what now?

Ricky Mulvey is a reporter with NPR's daily economics show, The Indicator from Planet Money. Welcome to the program.

RICKY MULVEY, BYLINE: Glad to be here.

RASCOE: Ricky, The Indicator explains a slice of the economy in 10 minutes or less. Today, you definitely have less, OK?

MULVEY: (Laughter).

RASCOE: So let's start here. Was this a failure on Nvidia's part or U.S. intelligence?

MULVEY: Yeah. So let's take the personal indiscretions out of this for a moment. Jensen Huang has a personal security team, and hopefully they know who he is closely interacting with. Jensen Huang denied knowing that she was a spy. But Alice Huang, the alleged spy, was a television presenter for Chinese state television before pivoting to tech. And when she was with Jensen, she was an executive at a computing firm called Megaspeed. And Megaspeed was allegedly bypassing U.S. export restrictions to ship advanced chips to China.

Investigators at the Commerce Department raised some flags about this company a couple of years ago. They thought it was unusual that Megaspeed had Nvidia chips just packed in boxes at its data center in Malaysia - sort of like leaving Amazon packages in your entranceway, except with highly coveted AI chips.

In a statement provided to NPR, Megaspeed says it conducts lawful and legitimate business and that Alice Huang left the company last year. Now, Culper Research - a short seller, or someone who bets against companies - noted their uncomfortably close relationship back in May. So in other words, there was some smoke long before this fire.

RASCOE: So Jensen Huang was forced to step down, but do some people want him back?

MULVEY: Yeah. There's a petition for Jensen to return. It has over 120,000 signatures, including support from Elon Musk and, according to the petition's website, about 6,000 current Nvidia employees. Don't forget, Jensen Huang made a lot of people a lot of money over the long term.

RASCOE: What other implications does his case have for the company and for the AI economy?

MULVEY: For the company, this chaos wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars in Nvidia stock value. It's down about 13% since the news broke. And that translates to about $573 billion, or the entire value of Mastercard stock. The S&P 500, though, has held up in the meantime.

Now, more granularly, this removal could actually benefit some American AI laboratories and companies. Jensen Huang championed selling advanced chips to China. And that strategy may have been good for Nvidia, but it also gave some Chinese AI companies the same high-powered tools that U.S. businesses have. Also this removal could be the loss of one of AI's chief dealmakers, and that may reduce confidence in the AI story moving forward.

RASCOE: OK. So what are you watching for next in this saga?

MULVEY: Yeah. Nvidia reports earnings on Tuesday, so you can expect that call to focus on the business. Colette Kress, the chief financial officer, is in as interim CEO. And, Ayesha, that's a tough gig. You know, my boss hooked up with an alleged spy. Now here are the revenue projections.

I don't think that Nvidia's business changes that much in the near term. This scandal doesn't change the product, but maybe it's meaningful for the circular deals that Jensen helped lead. What happens to the confidence in those deals now that he's gone? But, I mean, who really knows what happens next?

I'll paraphrase a post from Nathan Calvin. He's an AI executive. If you find three ants in your kitchen, the best estimate of the total number of ants in your kitchen is not three.

RASCOE: That's reporter Ricky Mulvey with The Indicator. Thanks so much for speaking with us today.

MULVEY: Thanks, Ayesha.

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