NPR for the California Coast.

© 2026 KCLU Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Opt in or opt out? The debate over automatically enabled AI features

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 22, 2026 at 9:02 AM PDT

Controversial artificial intelligence features like Meta’s now-paused image generation tool for Instagram have left consumers wondering whether users should be given the choice to opt-in to AI features rather than having to opt out on their own.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with WIRED’s service writer, Reece Rogers, about the debate over “opting in” versus “opting out.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Science & Technology here and now
Here & Now Newsroom