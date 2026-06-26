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Energy experts weigh in on data centers and Texas' power grid

WBUR
Published June 26, 2026 at 8:59 AM PDT

Texas has been flooded with requests from data centers looking to join its power grid.

The state is trying to sort out who’s actually serious about doing business in Texas and which projects are purely speculative.

Houston Public Media’s Natalie Weber talks to energy experts about how Texas’ power grid operators are changing the way they evaluate data centers looking to join the grid, why these facilities are flocking to Texas, and what it means for consumers.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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