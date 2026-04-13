Tech writer Kara Swisher explores the multi-billion-dollar longevity industry in new documentary

Is it possible to achieve longevity through technology? Science and technology have extended lifespan over the last half-century. But what about new, largely unstudied technologies, infusions and supplements being touted by the country’s wealthiest tech billionaires as a pathway to the age-old goal of living forever?

Technology writer and podcaster Kara Swisher explores the technologies, the billionaires and the science in a new CNN documentary series “Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever” (spoiler, she does not!).

In addition to exhaustive interviews with scientists, tech bros and science writers, Swisher is scanned, infused with ketamine, bathed in red light and sound baths, placed in a hyperbaric chamber, and measured for dozens of health metrics, only to conclude that the path to longevity lies in preventive health and social connection.

Swisher joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the series.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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