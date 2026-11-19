TONYA MOSLEY, HOST:

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Tonya Mosley. In the final weeks of Mississippi's Senate race, Democrat Scott Colom showed up outside a Donald Trump rally for his opponent and started talking to voters waiting to get in. He spent more than a year traveling across Mississippi, trying to convince people he could win, and last week, he did. Three years earlier, his opponent, Cindy Hyde-Smith, had blocked Colom's nomination to become a federal judge. Now he's headed to Washington to take her seat in the Senate.

But there's a much longer history behind the victory. Colom is a seventh-generation Mississippian, descended from an enslaved woman. He's now the state's first Black U.S. senator in nearly a hundred and fifty years. It's a remarkable moment in a state where Black political power was once built, then violently dismantled in the years after Reconstruction. During the Great Migration, generations of Black Americans, including my family, fled Mississippi to escape Jim Crow and racial terror. Others, like Colom's family, stayed and fought for change.

My guests today are two sons of Mississippi who have spent their lives examining the place they call home. Eddie Glaude is a professor of African American studies at Princeton University and grew up in Moss Point, a small town on the state's Gulf Coast. Writer Kiese Laymon grew up in the state's capital of Jackson. He's the author of the memoir "Heavy" and a professor of creative writing at Rice University. Kiese and Eddie, welcome to FRESH AIR.

EDDIE GLAUDE: Thanks for having us.

KIESE LAYMON: Good to be here with y'all. Thank you.

MOSLEY: Well, Eddie, I want to start with you. When Colom won, you talked about being that little boy growing up in Moss Point, who never could have imagined a moment like this. And now we are here. And I'm actually just wondering, at what point in this race did you start to believe that it was possible?

GLAUDE: When the state of Mississippi hinted that it was about to redistrict, that they were going to engage in that project of gerrymandering that Donald Trump called for, there were these marches all throughout the South, and they were organized under the banner, All Roads Lead to the South. And Derrick Johnson gave me a call. He's the president and CEO of the NAACP, and I think in addition to that, he is the former president of the Mississippi chapter of the NAACP.

So he gave me a call and asked me to come down to Jackson to participate in the march there. And I did. And I was overwhelmed. I saw the organizing. I saw the infrastructure. I saw young people and older folk. And one of the things I did not hear was just this kind of nostalgic longing for the movement of the mid-20th century. What I heard instead and saw was organizing. They were counting. They were doing the math, Tonya. How many people do we need to turn out in DeSoto? How many people do we need to turn out in Holmes, in Jackson County, you know, in Hinds?

And what was so fascinating is that I knew then - and I was on stage with Congressman Bennie Thompson and Scott Colom. And I heard Scott speak, and I believed at that moment that he had a chance. You know, he's a political athlete, that's clear. But what was clearer to me was that these folks were ready. They were coming after us, and they were about to see the full weight and power of Black voters in Mississippi. They were going to undermine the math that was informing the redistricting effort. So I looked at Scott, and I looked at him closely, and I listened and, you know, I felt that Mississippi charm, and I said...

LAYMON: (Laughter).

GLAUDE: ...OK. All right. We about to shock the world up in here.

MOSLEY: Kiese, how would you describe the mobilization, what it looked like on the ground there that maybe the national audience didn't really see? We just kind of - we know about the win and that there was a great mobilization.

LAYMON: I think that's a great question. You know, one of the things I think with this particular mobilization, unlike what we saw with Espy, and this goes to...

MOSLEY: And Espy - just to describe who Espy - Mike Espy...

LAYMON: Mike Espy...

MOSLEY: ...Actually ran against Hyde-Smith...

LAYMON: Yeah.

MOSLEY: ...Several years ago.

LAYMON: Right, ran against Cindy Hyde-Smith a few years ago. I worked hard on that campaign. I was living in Oxford at the time. I remember one morning, and Espy's - I don't want to say this person's name, but Espy's primary donor knocked on my door, sat on my porch. And the thing he was trying to, like, get me to understand was that we have to get Mike to let his hands go. That's what he kept saying. We have to let Mike let his hands go.

Now, Mike Espy, I think we need to understand - this is important for what Scott Colom did - was seen as a traditional, clean, electable Democrat, meaning that the people who put Mike Espy forward did not think he would offend many Republicans. What I loved about what Scott was doing this year was Scott, I think, took off that cloak of what some people call political respectability in terms of the look. And that was part of the galvanization. And so when I realized that Scott could win was when I saw, obviously, the commercial, the pick-a-protein commercial. Now, for me, I thought, Scott - my mother is a political scientist. She said, Kiese, I think Scott's going to have the votes. But in Mississippi, having the votes doesn't mean you're going to win.

And when I saw that pick another protein commercial, I thought that he had the cultural force to stop the Republican Party from doing what a lot of us assumed the Republican Party would do if it was too close. So for me on the ground, I saw a different kind of candidate, followed by different kinds of potential voters. And what I love about this moment is that those people, like my mother, who grew up in a political Mississippi that was very close, very contained, you had to bring your best visual self to every situation. They walked with those young sisters and brothers in hoodies, you know, with earrings all over their faces. It was not just, like, an intergenerational march. It was an intercultural march and an intercultural election. And I just feel like that is some of what I don't hear much of the national media talking about.

MOSLEY: Also it's just so interesting, you know, Colom didn't have much money from the National Democratic Party. And this particular political ad that you're talking about is just one of the creative ways that they were able to reach voters. And I actually want to play the one that you're talking about, where essentially the background of this ad is that his opponent, Cindy Hyde-Smith, during an interview, suggested that people struggling with the rising price of beef could simply choose another protein. And here is how Colom's campaign responded. Let's listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF AD)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: The price of beef continuing to go up.

CINDY HYDE-SMITH: You know, you have so many proteins to choose from.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #1: (As MS Voter) Pick another protein? [Expletive] I'd rather pick another senator instead.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #2: (As MS Voter) Pick another protein? She done lost her damn mind. I'd rather pick another senator.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #3: (As MS Voter) Pick another protein? What the F?

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR #4: (As MS Voter) Pick another senator instead.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MOSLEY: That's a political ad...

LAYMON: It's great.

MOSLEY: ...For now Senator-elect Scott Colom. And, Kiese, you said that when you saw that commercial, you knew that he'd win. I want to know from you, Eddie. I mean, beyond the humor, he's actually talking about something really real - the cost of living in one of the poorest states in the country. How much of this victory do you think was about the way he spoke to people, and how much was it about actually what he's saying, you know?

GLAUDE: It's a combination of both, I think. You know, what was so brilliant about the ad is that you can see and hear - right? - the cultural residences. It's quintessentially Mississippi. It's Mississippi concentrated.

LAYMON: (Laughter).

GLAUDE: And what you hear is that it cuts across racial boundaries. So the rhythm of the speech that you heard, the white man who, you know, who drew out...

MOSLEY: Right.

GLAUDE: ...You know, the expletive. You know, the white woman who asked in a very shrill kind of way, what the? You know, that - and the rhythm of it is everybody in Mississippi knows that's how you cuss, right? So...

LAYMON: (Laughter).

MOSLEY: You, like, really draw it out, huh? Yeah.

GLAUDE: Right. I mean, so it sounded familiar. But the thing is that on top of that performance was the substantive issue. Cindy Hyde-Smith had been absent. She hasn't been representing the state. And so here she is, in this very kind of crude and callous way, saying, let them eat cake, too, right? Having her Marie Antoinette moment on television in some ways.

And so they were able to bring these two things together, the kind of cultural resonances that Kiese was talking about and then connect it with the substantive critique of Hyde-Smith that she wasn't representing the state. She wasn't addressing the fundamental material conditions of Mississippians, no matter what side of town they live on, no matter what color their skin. And so it was a kind of wonderful distillation of both of those elements.

LAYMON: And can I just say one more thing about that, just hopping off what Eddie said? The wonder to me also, just as, like, a person who creates, you know, words and word culture, is that they made Scott the subject and the viewer. So the wonder of that is like, yes, the beginning, we see this young, white man cussing the way white boys in Mississippi cuss. We see the older sister in the beginning eating catfish, talking the way all my aunties cuss. We see the older white woman at the end, at the grocery store, trying to get something that's not affordable. And then we see Scott doing what? Watching as we watched, laughing as we laughed and saying pick another senator instead.

So that move - right? - he starts to embody the viewer. And I don't care what political persuasion you are. Every viewer had Scott Colom's response to that, which is to laugh. So it's smart and it's genius. But it also does something that I think most word sort of assemblages can't, which is take the subject, and then the subject becomes the viewer. So the point of view shifts. And we start to look at this ad through Scott, or Scott starts to look at this ad through us. I just think it was like the most impactful political ad of my life by far.

MOSLEY: Let's take a short break. If you're just joining us, my guests are Princeton scholar Eddie Glaude and Rice University Professor Kiese Laymon. We'll be right back after a short break. This is FRESH AIR.

(SOUNDBITE OF JULIAN LAGE GROUP'S "IOWA TAKEN")

MOSLEY: This is FRESH AIR. And today I am talking with Eddie Glaude and Kiese Laymon about Scott Colom's historic Senate election win in Mississippi.

I want to break down something a little bit. I just want us to get a deeper understanding of Cindy Hyde-Smith just for a brief moment, especially through the context of the last few years. You mentioned, Kiese, that she ran against Mike Espy, who was a Black Democrat who lost in 2018 and then 2020 against her. But there's this particular moment that you wrote about for Mississippi Today back in 2020. And it was about a campaign stop she made where she praised a supporter by saying that if that supporter invited her to a public hanging, she'd be in the front row.

LAYMON: Right.

MOSLEY: When folks asked her about this, she called it a figure of speech. And she later went on to win. And you wrote this essay about that very sentence. What did you hear when she said that?

LAYMON: It's so easy to sound hyperbolic, I think, when you talk about Mississippi, but specifically Cindy Hyde-Smith. In some way, that sentence sort of, like, obliterates analysis. But what she literally said was, if there were a public hanging, I'd be on the front row. And my critique of that was there are so many amazing sentences born of Mississippi one could have, you know, said or used as a refrain.

And what I heard was, you know, premature death, killing. And what I also heard was her giving her voters what they wanted. I was living in Mississippi at the time. And so what I really heard was fear and anger. And at that point - you know, I think we have to be honest - like, I knew she was going to win again.

And I think sometimes when you live in Mississippi, you get used to this. But, like, I remember talking to my mother about, like, what does it mean that the Blackest state in the union is now going to have a senator who publicly says, if there were a hanging, I'd be on the front row? So I felt, like, humiliated, which I feel like lynchings were supposed to do, public hangings were supposed to do. I'm not trying to equate my experience of listening to that. But I did. I felt humiliated and I felt angry.

MOSLEY: I think outsiders of Mississippi might be surprised that someone who says something like that would then get elected. It's just such a charged statement.

LAYMON: Yeah. Especially in the Blackest state in the union, right? I mean, this is - and those Black voters, we don't vote Republican. So I just think sometimes when you live in Mississippi - and I love Mississippi. I lived there for so many - I write to and from it. I think - I talked to Eddie before that piece, you know? And one of the things Eddie said is, like, if we solve Mississippi, we solve the Sphinx. And so, after hearing Cindy Hyde-Smith say that out loud, honestly, I just had little faith that the Sphinx could be solved, because that wasn't something that we heard her say offline. You know what I mean? That in some way was a campaign kind of call.

MOSLEY: The question specifically that, Kiese, you asked Eddie for that piece - you asked him, essentially, what would it take for Mississippi to live up to its promise? And, Eddie, you told him Mississippi is where the country's hardest problems sit, and that if they can solve the problems there, they can solve them anywhere. I think that's what you were saying when you said it's like solving the riddle of the Sphinx.

GLAUDE: Right.

MOSLEY: What part of that riddle do you think Mississippi has figured out with this election?

GLAUDE: Well, you know, I think it's really important for us to pump the brakes, you know, as I revel in what I could not have imagined. You know, I believed that Scott could win. I just didn't know how I would feel if he did, right?

MOSLEY: Oh, that's...

GLAUDE: So I'm still grappling with that.

MOSLEY: Yes. Say more on that feeling. You just weren't...

GLAUDE: Oh, my God. You know, this is - for me, this is bigger than Barack Obama's election. Mississippi, James Silver - this is the closed society, right? I mean, our soil is soaked in blood. I mean, all of the contradictions of the country are distilled here. I mean, you know, Mississippi, I like to say, you know, it has amazing beauty. I mean, I grew up on the water with magnolia trees and moss. And, I mean, just gorgeous. And then you got black snakes that could chase you down the street.

LAYMON: (Laughter) That's right. That's...

GLAUDE: You know, I mean, it's a bundle of contradictions, people who are sweet and who are murderous and monstrous, all at the same time. And so, you know, I think there's a reason why the blues comes out of here. There's a reason why Faulkner comes out of there. There's a reason why Kiese comes out of there. So I think part of what I'm arguing - and, you know, Imani Perry makes this claim about the South generally - is that the South is the beating heart of the country. And when you really want to get at the heart of the South, Mississippi is right there.

And so, you know, when you think about the poverty in the Delta, when you think about, you know, organized elites who have seized government, when you think about, you know, people who are just trying to figure out how to make ends meet, when you think about race and all of its complexity, Mississippi offers a kind of telescoped view of it all. So when I said to Kiese back then that if we can figure it out - right? - then we opened the black box for the country.

LAYMON: Right. Yeah.

MOSLEY: I want to play, actually, a clip from an interview that Scott Colom gave to MS NOW on the weekly podcast "Clock It" shortly after the race was called. He expounds upon what you are talking about there. He talks about the advances and setbacks of political power in Mississippi, specifically Black political power. And then he goes on to say the rest of the country's responsibility for what happens there. Let's listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF PODCAST, "CLOCK IT WITH SYMONE & EUGENE")

SCOTT COLOM: People need to know that in America, we've made progress before. I mean, Hiram Revels gave an amazing prayer that resulted in him getting momentum to be elected - not elected, but selected to be a senator. And there was a lot of progress in Mississippi on public education, on voting rights. And we lost that progress for a century. And, you know, oftentimes people look at Mississippi and ignore the fact that the country allowed it to happen, too. I mean, there was - you know, Mississippi didn't just take away voting rights from African Americans. The country allowed that to happen. Mississippi didn't just do Jim Crow. The country allowed Jim Crow to happen.

And so, for me, I wanted that story to be a reminder of the progress, but I also wanted people to understand the promise of our country, because here you are at a time where people thought that this was not possible. And I believed in Mississippi. I believed in the values of our state. I believed in the progress. And so that faith, those prayers and that work showed the country that Mississippi matters.

MOSLEY: That was Scott Colom speaking shortly after his win on the weekly podcast, produced by MS NOW, "Clock It." And we heard him mention Hiram Revels, who became the first Black man to serve in the United States Senate back in 1870, during the Reconstruction era. But Eddie, we often talk about Mississippi's racial history. You're able to speak about it so beautifully and poignantly. But we often talk about it as though it happened and happens in isolation. What responsibility does the rest of the country bear for what happens there, I mean, and making people understand this is not just an isolated state win, but it's something that potentially is much bigger?

GLAUDE: Well, you know, I mean, this is a kind of Southern exceptionalism that defines so much of the nation. And what I mean by that is that, you know, the South is made to bear the nation's sins, right? Mississippi becomes a kind of exaggerated example of the backwardness of that region that holds the country, holds the country back that undermines its democracy. So if only the South would get itself together, you know, you heard that kind of argument at the heart of Gunnar Myrdal's the "American Dilemma," right? And, you know, Malcolm X was clear, as long as you south of the Canadian border, you're in the South.

LAYMON: (Laughter).

GLAUDE: Right? And so the point is that - you know, and Scott is very clear about this, that, you know, when we think about slavery and the relationship between Southern plantation owners and cotton and Northern industry, when you think about the Civil War and the collapse of Reconstruction and the ways in which the North - those - interest in the North who thought initially that they could leverage Black voter - or Black enfranchisement for their own ends and aims, and then they were quick to abandon it as, you know, white men in the South and North reconciled and Black folk had to bear the brunt of that reconciliation in blood. So when we talk about the history of the country, you know, the idea is to displace our sins onto the South - right? - so that we can absolve the nation of its sins in so many ways.

And what Scott is suggesting in a very, I think, polite way - right? - is that, no, no, no, no, Mississippi is a reflection of the nation itself and that all the things that we attribute to the state is really a reflection in so many ways of choices, historic choices that have guided the country since its founding.

LAYMON: Absolutely.

MOSLEY: Kiese, I was giving you a moment 'cause I could hear your mm hmm, mm hmm. I didn't know you want to reply to that.

LAYMON: (Inaudible) preaching. I'm sorry. That's like call and response. I'm like - this is something I think Eddie just lays out profoundly in his book, "America, U.S.A." You know, I find myself at once being completely elated, overwhelmed with joy because I am a Mississippian. And then I find myself soberly looking forward to what the Colom family and what Colom the politician will have to do going forward.

MOSLEY: Our guests today are professors Eddie Glaude and Kiese Laymon. We'll be right back after a short break. I'm Tonya Mosley, and this is FRESH AIR.

(SOUNDBITE OF ART BLAKEY & THE JAZZ MESSENGERS' "OH-BY THE WAY")

MOSLEY: This is FRESH AIR. I'm Tonya Mosley. And my guests today are Eddie Glaude and Kiese Laymon, two Mississippi natives whose work explores the history of race, democracy and the complicated meaning of home. Eddie Glaude is a professor of African American studies at Princeton University and the author of several books, including "Begin Again" and "America, U.S.A.: How Race Shadows The Nation's Anniversaries." Kiese Laymon is a professor of English and creative writing at Rice University and the author of the acclaimed memoir "Heavy." His forthcoming memoir, "Good, God: A Creation Story," will be published this spring. We're talking about the historic election of Scott Colom, Mississippi's first Black U.S. senator since Reconstruction, and what his victory tells us about the changing political landscape of the South and the country.

OK. We talked for a little bit about Hiram Revels, who became the first Black man to serve in the United States Senate in 1870. I want to delve into his historic win a little bit more. But I want to get into this with an "SNL" sketch. I don't know if you guys saw it this weekend.

(LAUGHTER)

MOSLEY: So "Saturday Night Live" did this sketch with Kam Patterson, who plays Revels, who appears alongside Michael Che on Weekend Update. Let's listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE")

MICHAEL CHE: The midterms saw historic wins for Black candidates across the country, including an unexpected victory for Mississippi's new senator, Scott Colom. Here to comment is Mississippi's first-ever Black Senator, Hiram Revels.

(CHEERING)

KAM PATTERSON: (As Hiram Revels) Hello, Michael.

CHE: Wow. So you were the first Black senator in the United States.

PATTERSON: (As Hiram Revels) That's right, Michael. 1870, five years after the Civil War. But I'm sure you've read all about me. You probably got a national holiday named for me, right?

CHE: Oh, no.

(LAUGHTER)

PATTERSON: (As Hiram Revels) OK. Just schools then?

CHE: No.

(LAUGHTER)

PATTERSON: (As Hiram Revels) A little statue in the mall?

CHE: No.

PATTERSON: (As Hiram Revels) Oh, maybe a couple of Jay-Z songs.

(LAUGHTER)

CHE: How do you know Jay-Z?

PATTERSON: (As Hiram Revels) Everyone knows Jay-Z. You know who I am, right, Michael?

CHE: Look, I don't even think the guy playing you knows who you are.

(LAUGHTER)

PATTERSON: (As Hiram Revels) Hey, leave Kam Patterson out of it.

CHE: OK.

(LAUGHTER)

PATTERSON: (As Hiram Revels) He took a real long glance at my Wikipedia page before coming out here.

(LAUGHTER)

MOSLEY: That was from this weekend's "Saturday Night Live." OK. Growing up in Mississippi, did you guys grow up learning about Revels?

LAYMON: Well, sadly and wonderfully, I learned a lot about Revels growing up. My mother wrote - her first book was called "Legislators, Law And Public Policy." She graduated from Jackson State, went to University of Wisconsin and did her graduate work on legislators, law and public policy in Mississippi. So, yeah, I had to write...

(LAUGHTER)

LAYMON: I had to write a little, short essay about Revels. And what's interesting about that sketch is that my mother at the time was still one of those encyclopedia mothers, meaning her mother gave her the greatest gift she could ever give her in the '50s, late '50s, which was a set of encyclopedias.

MOSLEY: Right, yes.

LAYMON: So I remember, in the 1980s, I came home. And all my boys were getting Nintendos. And my mom was like, I got something waiting for you, baby.

GLAUDE: (Laughter).

LAYMON: And I'm like, oh, bro, I'm finna get a Nintendo. Duck Hunt, all that. Man, I came in there and there was these electric blue encyclopedias.

GLAUDE: Yeah.

LAYMON: And, you know, my mom didn't want me to just look at the color. I had to get up in there. And one of the things was that, you know, Hiram Revels wasn't in those encyclopedias. So my mother had - you know, made me go back to work. She worked at Jackson State University.

And, you know, the critique from my mother and her friends was that Hiram Revels, because he wasn't elected - right, he was just, like, you know, he was placed - didn't do enough. Now, this is coming from Mississippi sort of - not Mississippi radicals, but people who were really critical of Mississippi history. So I definitely had to write a little four- or five-sentence little essay about Hiram Revels when I was a kid that I forgot until Scott Colom's election. That's what's so interesting, because Mom hit me, Ki, remember when I made you?

GLAUDE: (Laughter).

LAYMON: And then she was like, I still have it.

GLAUDE: See, I didn't have that experience at all. My mom, you know, cleaned toilets at Ingalls shipyard. And my dad was a postman. And, you know, I learned about the Civil War from my history teacher, Ms. Mitchell, who had a vocal injury. So she was a little, tiny things. She had to use a mic to teach. And she taught the Civil War so well that I found myself worshipping Stonewall Jackson.

LAYMON: Wow.

GLAUDE: You hear that?

LAYMON: Wow.

GLAUDE: See, Kiese grew up in the big city. I grew up on the water, you know?

LAYMON: (Laughter).

GLAUDE: And so, you know, for me, getting to Hattiesburg and then to Jackson was, you know, the biggest thing I could ever see outside of going to - you know, we rarely went to Mobile or New Orleans. But, you know, I think, for me, I was educated in the context of the lost cause, right? So Hiram Revels came to me, I think, probably - you remember that Stevie Wonder track off of "Songs In The Key Of Life," that history track? (Singing) First man to die - (vocalizing)...

LAYMON: Oh, yeah. Yeah.

GLAUDE: ...You know, (singing) was a Black man. That track?

LAYMON: Yeah.

GLAUDE: So I began to learn a lot of history from that particular 1976 track. But...

LAYMON: That's amazing.

GLAUDE: In school, no, no, no, no. There was no real attention. In a town that is majority Black, there was no real attention to Reconstruction in any substantive or significant way. So Hiram Revels never came to me until I actually got to Morehouse.

MOSLEY: But I'm just wondering. Both of you are educators, you're professors, you're teaching young people. What does it do to our understanding of our own possibilities when we grow up knowing about the oppression of our ancestors? Because you learned that growing up, I'm sure, Eddie.

GLAUDE: Yeah. Absolutely.

MOSLEY: But not the power they possessed, not a Revels.

GLAUDE: Right. I think, you know, I think it's, for me, there were some things that just came by way of the household in which I grew up. You know, even though my dad and my mom weren't readers, there was a fundamental insistence on the power of who we were as human beings, irrespective of what the world told us. But it's also the case that, you know, the kinds of stories we tell, the kinds of histories we tell ourselves have an immediate impact on the kinds of people we take ourselves to be. Who and what you choose to leave out of your stories actually reveal the limits of your conceptions of justice.

So, you know, the kinds of stories we tell ourselves and what we leave out can actually lead to a deformation of character. You have these gaps that you have to fill. Then those gaps can impact judgment and empathy and the like. So - and your own sense of possibility. So I think it's impactful for young African American men and women, young children, irrespective of the agenda, to be denied access to the fullness of our story. But it's also impacting the folk who are doing the denying. It distorts and disfigures them. And they don't have people like my mom and daddy to help them out.

LAYMON: And I'm thinking a lot, also, Eddie, about the way that distortion and disfigurement lands in the sentence. And as an English professor, you know, I have to land in the sentence, right? For better or worse, these sentences have created movements, you know? Make America Great Again is a sentence. Black Lives Matter is a sentence, right? I just think it's important that the sentence that I grew up - because I grew up in Jackson, named for the most, one of the most, if not the most destructive members of the Confederate Party.

MOSLEY: Oh, I didn't even know that.

LAYMON: Yeah. So when I say Jackson...

MOSLEY: Named after Louis Jackson.

LAYMON: ...That's what I'm saying. Like, Jackson, right? Like, Jackson, 95% Black. So for me as a professor, I'm trying to encourage myself and my students to understand that every sentence that we construct is a possibility. And every sentence that has carried a movement is a possibility to what? To engage, but to also revise. And so what I see in Pick Another Senator is another sentence. Pick Another Senator that we've given a profundity to. But who is the we? The we is the people, right? So I just think it's really important as sentence creators and sentence makers, as all three of us are, with Mississippi roots, to really contend with the ways that these sentences have created sentences for some of our people, but also the way that these sentences are portals of entry into a possibility that we don't understand but they necessarily are. You know what I mean? Make America Great Again - worst sentence in my life.

GLAUDE: Oh, my God.

LAYMON: But also possibly one of the most profound sentences in my life. So I just want - as English teacher, it's an occasion for us to recommit to sort of, like, the holiness of sentences.

GLAUDE: Wow.

LAYMON: And in creative writing programs, that means a lot because we're not trained to do that work.

MOSLEY: If you're just joining us, my guests are Princeton scholar Eddie Glaude and Rice University professor Kiese Laymon. We'll be right back after a short break. This is FRESH AIR.

(SOUNDBITE OF SLOWBERN'S "WHEN WAR WAS KING")

MOSLEY: This is FRESH AIR, and today, I am talking with Eddie Glaude and Kiese Laymon about Scott Colom's historic Senate election win in Mississippi.

Something that fascinates me about Scott Colom's history is his family's political history. So his family is very politically active in the same way Kiese, your family was, but his father, Wilbur, was a Civil Rights activist who actually became a Republican and worked on Ronald Reagan's presidential transition team, and his mother, Dorothy, was a lifelong Democrat. Both of them were lawyers, deeply engaged in Mississippi politics. Now, his father argued that Black voters shouldn't automatically give their votes to Democrats. And I'm thinking about that standing as it relates to today. I just wonder from you, Kiese, was his dad making a legitimate argument about political independence? What do we lose when we treat Black political allegiance kind of as a foregone conclusion, you know? This is a discussion that we've been having about the Democratic base in particular.

LAYMON: Yeah. I mean, I think when you treat Black vote for Democrat as a foregone conclusion, you lose the people. And I think the people are perpetually letting candidates know what they need to survive, what they need to thrive. And, you know, like, again, I grew up in that political class of people where, you know, my mother knew Scott's parents, and, you know, like, early on, I think some of the Democrats were a little questioning of Mr. Wilbur for you know, encouraging us to vote Republican, but that does not mean that those people who were critical wanted Black people in Mississippi to blindly vote Democrat. And I just want to say this - if I learned anything from my mother - and I learned a few things - my mother was like, Kiese, the right to vote - great. You know, my mother didn't have it till I was 40. We need it. But the problem she says is that we did not have anybody to vote for. She says that all throughout the late 20th century. There were no incredible candidates in Mississippi to vote for.

If there were an incredible candidate who I think valued clean water and incredible healthcare, wonderful food, that happened to be a Republican, my mother would have loved that person. But my mother's critique was that person never existed on the Democratic side. So it was always when we have to vote for the lesser of two evils on a larger scale. But on the local scale - I think this is where Mississippi politics gets confused - the state with one of the most counties that are Democrat has always been Mississippi. We have - half the state is almost, in terms of counties, because, again, we're almost 40% Black, half the state is almost Democratic if you look at the counties. So I'm saying all that to say that my mother's critique has always been that Black people vote Democrat, and we don't have great candidates running. And I will say, I don't know anybody who's more critical of Mississippi politicians than Mary Coleman, my mother. And when I - and actually, when I knew he was going to win, it was when my mother looked at that man in a hoodie, and she was like, that's a Mississippi senator. This is the same mama who told me never wear a hoodie.

(LAUGHTER)

LAYMON: Ever.

MOSLEY: I'm just thinking about, as we step out more broadly and thinking about the historic first, 'cause Colom is part of an election filled with historic firsts. Voters turned out and elected, of course, Colom, but a Hispanic governor in Texas, a Black woman governor in Georgia, a Native American woman governor in New Mexico. But we're also a country that has spent the last few years arguing about identity politics and political correctness and diversity. We have leaders in the Democratic Party who say the path forward is to not focus on identity politics. Eddie, what do you think these victories tell us?

GLAUDE: Look, what happened in the South has everything to do with the fact that Black folk turned out in historic numbers without Obama on the ticket. Think about what happened in Texas, y'all. It wasn't some Black celebrity on the ballot. And Black folk in Texas turned out in historic numbers and voted for Hinojosa. And then you think about what happened in North Carolina, what happened in South Carolina, what happened in Georgia, what happened in Louisiana, what happened in Florida, and part of what I'm suggesting here is to kind of reduce that turnout to a return-to-identity politics is condescending. It's enraging, alright? You have Black voters engaging in the process in light of their interest. That is to say, you had Republicans who sought to disenfranchise us, to throw us back to the 1950s. We organized in defense of our democratic rights and in response to the assault on our economic and material conditions. I mean, and so to reduce that to identity, politics - right? - reveals - how can I put this in a delicate way? Well, let's not be delicate.

LAYMON: (Laughter).

GLAUDE: The Democratic Party all too often thinks of Black voters as cattle chewing cud...

LAYMON: Yep.

GLAUDE: ...To be herded every two and four years as if we're not a constituency that has interest. You know, Baldwin used to loathe this question - what else does the Negro want? And Baldwin would say, if you thought of me as a human being, you would know exactly what I want. I want the exact same things you do for your babies, right? So I think it's a red herring. That's the short answer. I think that the worry about identity politics is a red herring. But you need to speak to the conditions of a constituency that fundamentally just handed the Congress to you.

MOSLEY: Let's take a short break. If you're just joining us, my guests are Princeton scholar Eddie Glaude and Rice University professor Kiese Laymon. We'll be right back after a short break. This is FRESH AIR.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MOSLEY: This is FRESH AIR. And today, I am talking with Eddie Glaude and Kiese Laymon about Scott Colom's historic Senate election win in Mississippi.

Colom's campaign got a lot of attention for its humorous ads, but he closed with a very different ad filmed in Jackson at the home of Medgar Evers, who was the NAACP leader who was assassinated in his own driveway back in 1963. And I just want to play it. Let's listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

COLOM: There's a house in Jackson every Mississippian ought to walk through once. It looks like every other house on the street, except for it isn't.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

COLOM: It has no front door. You come in through the carport, where the walls give you some cover. The children slept on the floor below the windows. Their father taught them that if they ever heard gunfire, they should crawl to the bathroom. He made it a game.

I've been a prosecutor for 10 years. Unfortunately, I've stood in a lot of houses where something terrible happened. This isn't any house. This isn't any tragedy.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAMERA FLASH)

COLOM: This is where Medgar Evers died. He fought for this country in Normandy.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAMERA FLASH)

COLOM: He came home to Mississippi, and they wouldn't let him vote.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAMERA FLASH)

COLOM: So he organized, helping other people register. Just after midnight on June 12, 1963, he pulled into here with an arm full of T-shirts that said, Jim Crow must go. A man hiding across the street shot him in the back.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAMERA FLASH)

COLOM: Two juries let that man walk. His wife, Myrlie...

(SOUNDBITE OF CAMERA FLASH)

COLOM: ...Never stopped. It took 31 years, then a Mississippi prosecutor reopened the case, and a Mississippi jury, both Black and white, convicted him. In Mississippi, no one is above the law, and no one should be outside its protection. He was killed for helping Mississippians vote. On Tuesday, use your vote and honor everyone who died for that right.

MOSLEY: That was one of the last ads before the election of Scott Colom. And you could hear those flashes. Those were photo flashes. That ad made me think about - we keep hearing people call this victory a political miracle. But this ad is a reminder that, in a way, calling it a miracle misses the people who made it possible. What does it make you guys think about?

LAYMON: Well, I can just say, you know, I - for four years that I went to high school, I went to - you had to drive every day Medgar Evers Boulevard. My mother's mentor, Margaret Walker, lived a few streets over from Medgar Evers. We used to play football right in front of Medgar Evers' house. And it's not one of these situations where we never know who Medgar Evers was. Like, to us, Medgar Evers wanted the best for Black Mississippians, and he wanted the best for Mississippi. And that is why he was shot.

So hearing Scott in his campaign with that ad, when the tone of the campaign - right? - had been so lifted with the pick a protein, pick another senator ad, one, I think, speaks to the daring, and I think whether or not we know it or not, speaks to Scott and his people's desire to connect his ability to govern to historic Black activists of the past. Now, whether or not that is a good idea, as far as governance goes, I'm not sure, right? Because Medgar Evers had a different role to play than Scott does I believe. But what I love about it is that it animates, like, a reality for Mississippians. Medgar Evers, like, we - that's our street. His house is where we - you know, we play ball there. And it makes me remember that, like, we grew up living what people call history. And I think that can be very important for young people trying to find some sense of self in this nation.

GLAUDE: Right, it was the closing ad of the campaign that suggested or presented or projected the fact that the campaign itself carried the weight of history itself. When I saw it, I was trying to process it in a number of different ways. And, ironically, you know, Kiese, I reached for Faulkner and "Requiem For A Nun," that line, you know, the past is never dead. It's not even past, right? And so there was this sense in which the invocation of Medgar Evers in that moment is to not just simply recall a horrific act of murder, right? But to bring it into the present in a way such that it can inform and shape our choices in very clear and concrete ways.

MOSLEY: Colom won by exactly 8,031 votes. And I'm thinking about the last time a Black man went to the Senate for the state of Mississippi - a very long time ago. It was undone - that progress during Reconstruction - undone within a generation. What are you both watching for this time?

LAYMON: Wow. I mean, honestly, because we're talking to y'all, I'm watching for and hoping for immense health and safety to come to Scott Colom and his wife, Nadia, and their incredible children. None of this is possible unless we keep them safe. I wish this wasn't something we had to say. This is something we have to say. So I have no doubt that that man is going to go out there and push and make a path for more potential young folks who have his gumption to lead Mississippi. I just know that in a state that has taken this long to change, the movement from Candidate Colom to Senator Colom has to be taken seriously, and he has to be protected along the way.

And similarly, I will just say, as someone who loves Mississippi, I expect Scott Colom to risk for all of the Mississippi's children. Scott Colom is not an artist. He's not a writer. He can't say things we can say. When I say all of Mississippi's children, I'm talking about all of Mississippi's children - the queer children, the poor children, the trans children. I think his role was made possible because of radical interventions from folks like Fannie Lou Hamer. I don't know how much radical intervention we can expect from a senator, but I expect Scott Colom, while keeping himself and his family safe, to also keep all children of Mississippi safe by all means necessary or to attempt to. And I think that will lead to this being not just the first, but the first of a real, sustained movement for love, progress and connectivity in Mississippi.

GLAUDE: Yeah. Yeah, that's it. You know, I pray that he doesn't fall for the siren song of Washington, D.C.

MOSLEY: Oh.

LAYMON: Yeah. Yeah.

GLAUDE: You know, Washington, D.C., offers, you know, all sorts of temptations about the nature of power, about what it means to be the first and the like. I hope he takes that gift of Mississippi that orients us in a certain sort of way to the world. I hope he brings it to Washington, D.C., and he lets all of them see it for what it is and all of its power. I know that's being abstract, but that has everything to do with, I think, the power of what it means to be from this place. That's the first thing.

The second thing, I think, you know, politicians inevitably disappoint. I learned that early on. But I want to see what Cassandra Welchlin and Rukia Lumumba and...

LAYMON: Yeah.

GLAUDE: ...Sister Lambright-Haynes and all of those organizers on the ground who made this possible - I want to see what they do in holding Scott Colom accountable. I can't wait to continue to see what they do, and how Scott plays this role in that effort.

LAYMON: Yes. I agree with Eddie. I mean, I hope - and if there's any moment where Democrats could learn that you must follow the people, it is this moment. And I hope that the Democrats - you follow the people by funding the people but also being open to the people's visions. And I have absolute trust in that group of people that helped Scott get elected. I have no doubt in my mind that their vision for Mississippi is the vision for Mississippi and actually the vision for this nation and the world. Whether the Democratic Party sees that or not is something else. But...

GLAUDE: (Laughter).

LAYMON: ...It's right there. It's right there for you.

MOSLEY: Kiese Laymon and Eddie Glaude, thank you so much for this conversation.

GLAUDE: Thank you.

LAYMON: Thank you so much for giving us space.

MOSLEY: Eddie Glaude is a professor of African American Studies at Princeton University and the author of several books, including "Begin Again" and "America, U.S.A." Kiese Laymon is a professor of English and creative writing at Rice University and the author of the acclaimed memoir, "Heavy." His new memoir, "Good, God: A Creation Story," will be published this spring.

(SOUNDBITE OF DEEP BLUE ORGAN TRIO'S "YOU HAVEN'T DONE NOTHIN'")

MOSLEY: If you'd like to catch up on interviews you've missed, like our conversation with LeVar Burton about his new memoir or Lynn Novick about her new documentary on crime and punishment in America, check out our podcast. You'll find lots of FRESH AIR interviews. You can also watch some of our interviews on our YouTube page, thisisfreshair.

FRESH AIR's executive producer is Sam Briger. Our technical director and engineer is Audrey Bentham. Our interviews and reviews are produced and edited by Phyllis Myers, Roberta Shorrock, Ann Marie Baldonado, Lauren Krenzel, Therese Madden, Monique Nazareth, Susan Nyakundi, Anna Bauman and Nico Gonzalez-Wisler. Our digital media producer is Molly Seavy-Nesper. Thea Chaloner directed today's show. With Terry Gross, I'm Tonya Mosley.

(SOUNDBITE OF DEEP BLUE ORGAN TRIO'S "YOU HAVEN'T DONE NOTHIN'") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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