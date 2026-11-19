STEVE INSKEEP, BYLINE: The day after Republicans lost the midterm elections, the conservative podcaster Ben Shapiro looked at the camera and posed a question.

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BEN SHAPIRO: So what actually happened here, right? I can say that, you know, this is a referendum on Trump, and it was. But what happened?

INSKEEP: Shapiro spent the next 22 minutes giving answers ranging from tariffs to the war in Iran to blatant corruption to a president focused only on himself.

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SHAPIRO: I mean, the president spent the day before the election at the reflecting pool. Why is it - like, why? Just why?

INSKEEP: When we met Ben Shapiro a few days later, we recalled that he campaigned for President Trump just two years ago.

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INSKEEP: Do you regret your vote, given the way the president has performed?

SHAPIRO: I regret the way the president has performed. I don't regret my vote. I don't have a time machine. Unfortunately, I've been presented with a number of binary choices that I would not particularly love over the course of the last 20 years.

INSKEEP: Ben Shapiro built his work as a political writer into an empire. He's co-founder of the news site The Daily Wire, which is also publishing feature films.

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INSKEEP: Are you trying to influence the culture in some broader way that relates to your politics?

SHAPIRO: For sure. I mean, that's always been a goal. One of the goals has always been to simply provide another side to many of the cultural influences that people see.

INSKEEP: Shapiro is the screenwriter of the film "Confession" about a Christian man trying to hold to his values during an interrogation in Stalin's Soviet Union.

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ROB LOWE: (As Alexei) Father, I used to feel Christ. I cannot feel anything here.

INSKEEP: Shapiro says he's trying to hold to his traditional conservative values. He has sometimes opposed President Trump, other times backed him and now contemplates the wreckage of the Republican Party. He spoke on camera for the NPR program Newsmakers. And we discussed conservative media, a business in which Shapiro has thrived since age 17.

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INSKEEP: Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida, in his postmortem of the election, talked about conservative media. And I want to read some of a quote. He said, we need a big change in conservative media culture because - he went on to say - a lot of it is a grift. A lot of it is pay-for-play, and not serious about ideas.

SHAPIRO: I mean, I certainly agree with that. I would say that an enormous number of people in the right-wing media ecosystem are weather vanes more than they are, you know, actual light towers. I think that there's a lot of wave surfing. Very few people are willing to just stand where they stand and remain where they stand. And again, that may manifest itself in different ways. Obviously, my evolution on my sort of feelings about President Trump and his implementation of policy have changed radically over time, meaning in 2015, 2016, I voted for neither candidate. In 2020, I endorsed him. At the end of 2020, during the election-denialism phase. I was extremely critical of the president.

And then Joe Biden, you know, was the president. I thought he did a terrible job. I thought Kamala Harris was a horrible nominee, and I ended up campaigning for the president in 2024. I don't think any of that is a fundamental shift in values. My feelings about President Trump have not really changed very much in certain ways from 2016. And I think a lot of the ills that I diagnosed from a Trump presidency came to pass. I think what he gave me was a lot more policy wins than I expected.

INSKEEP: When you talk about weather vanes in conservative media, name some names. Who do you mean?

SHAPIRO: Megyn Kelly's the most obvious one. I think that there isn't yet to be a parade that has been launched without Megyn Kelly at the front that ends without Megyn at the front, twirling a baton. I think - yeah. Tucker Carlson is actually not a weather vane. I think that Tucker has his belief system, as nefarious as I believe those beliefs to be.

INSKEEP: Shapiro sees Tucker Carlson as an antisemite.

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SHAPIRO: Tucker, I think, has been promoting for a long time that there is sort of a right-wing version of grievance politics that ought to be justified and fed and, in the end, comes down to conspiratorial theories about elites in our society with disproportionately Jewish last names.

INSKEEP: When Carlson was on this program in September, he denied the charge of antisemitism. He said he's critical of Israel and also suggested that Trump followed Israel's direction. He contends a, quote, "uniparty" of Republicans and Democrats caused a war that was not in U.S. interests.

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TUCKER CARLSON: I, of course, notice the undue influence of Israel as expressed through its lobby in Washington, which I was very familiar with, since I lived there.

INSKEEP: This illustrates a divide among conservatives. The talk of undue influence is exactly what Shapiro views as antisemitism.

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SHAPIRO: Antisemitism is a conspiracy theory about the world. It's a conspiracy theory that suggests that Jews bear inordinate responsibility and use inordinate power in order to control all of the mechanisms by which the world works.

INSKEEP: What is the right way to describe Israeli influence in the U.S. government?

SHAPIRO: I mean, I think that there are a lot of people in the United States who are pro-Israel.

INSKEEP: Ben Shapiro contends Trump executed the war badly but that it could still work. And he denies that Israel bends U.S. policy.

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SHAPIRO: The current war in Iran, actually, is a pretty good example of this. I mean, Israel, obviously - its end goal would be the toppling of the regime. And Israel has made that incredibly clear. The United States' end goal is not the total toppling of the regime, and that's something President Trump keeps saying over and over and over and over.

INSKEEP: Except for the time when he talked about the toppling of the regime as he was declaring the beginning of the...

SHAPIRO: I mean...

INSKEEP: ...War.

SHAPIRO: I think that was his hope, but I don't think that was ever his explicit goal of the war, right? I think those are two different things.

INSKEEP: I wonder if the Iran war resembles Trump's tariff policy, in your view, in that it might have been nice in theory if it had worked. But in practical terms, it was never going to work.

SHAPIRO: So I do think that you cannot adjudicate quote-unquote whether it has worked until we get to the end of it.

INSKEEP: He says Iran's leadership is suffering, and Trump did not strike hard enough or long enough before trying a ceasefire.

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SHAPIRO: And I think, also, the president basically made the decision not to deliver the final hammer blow that would have essentially ended the capacity for the Iranian regime to recover.

INSKEEP: Do you really believe that a little more bombing, or maybe a lot - I don't know - another few days of bombing might have made a difference?

SHAPIRO: I think that - not time period of the bombing. I think targets of the bombing. Where the president got very hesitant about the bombing was around particularly Kharg Island and the South Pars gas field and Pickaxe Mountain. And I do think that there was a case to be made that we should have gone after Kharg Island and the South Pars gas field and that we should have essentially defenestrated their ability to produce the oil instead of simply blockading it.

INSKEEP: And if oil went up to $200 a barrel?

SHAPIRO: Then it would have come back down.

INSKEEP: Shapiro knows high costs and the war hurt Republicans in the election. Now the party tries to regroup for 2028 and for presidential candidates after Trump. Shapiro doubts that Vice President Vance could hold together Trump's coalition.

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INSKEEP: Can you define the vice president's problem? What is it that he does wrong that makes him less appealing?

SHAPIRO: I think he's extraordinarily online. I think the vice president spends an inordinate amount of time worrying what the podcast bros think, like the Tucker Carlsons, and I think that he steers directly into that. I think his entire affect has been militantly quote-unquote antiestablishment in ways that are designed to appeal to 21-year-old Joe Rogan listeners. And I think that is not how you win a broad-scale national election. I think that Joe Rogan listeners were important to President Trump in 2024, but guess what? You know who's even more important to President Trump by the numbers? Hispanic voters.

INSKEEP: Let me invite you to give one piece of advice to Democrats and one piece of advice to Republicans over the next two years.

SHAPIRO: So my advice is kind of the same to both. If you're the Democrats, don't misread the electoral shellacking Republicans took for a vindication of all of your central principles. That is not what that is. And if you're smart, what you'll do is you'll focus your attention on consensus measures that are designed to, say, target affordability. You'll probably focus your investigative measures on the most egregious cases, where you can actually evidence them. And if you act in thoroughgoingly normal fashion, then the voters will reward you.

And my advice to Republicans has been the same for years and years and years and years, which is all the American people want is normal. And this is the only constant threat of American politics over the course of the last 20 years - the American people begging and crying for whichever candidate seems more normal and then never being given the thing they want.

INSKEEP: Ben Shapiro, that's a place to stop. Thanks so much. Really...

SHAPIRO: Thanks so much.

INSKEEP: ...Appreciate it.

SHAPIRO: Appreciate it.

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INSKEEP: He talked on the NPR program Newsmakers. The full video is on the NPR app and on YouTube.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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