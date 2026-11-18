Updated November 18, 2026 at 9:26 AM PST

SHENZHEN, China — President Donald Trump plans to meet separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in China, in addition to their already scheduled three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a U.S. official confirmed.

Trump's meeting with Putin would be the first time that the leaders have held talks since their discussions in Alaska last year that failed to broker a deal to ease Russia's war in Ukraine.

Trump has frequently boasted of his rapport with Putin as relations between the United States and Ukraine appear to have cratered recently. Trump rejected new Russia sanctions while Kyiv was undermined by disruptions in satellite support for its drones during the war.

The U.S. official who confirmed the Trump-Putin meeting in China spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to share plans that were not yet public.

The exact timing of the meeting on Thursday was unclear. Trump already had public plans for a separate meeting with Xi and a historic trilateral meeting with Xi and Putin.

Trump said he plans to talk with Xi and Putin in their joint meeting about limiting nuclear weapons and bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, which began in 2022 with Russia's invasion. Analysts are not expecting substantive breakthroughs despite the unprecedented nature of the meeting.

Before the trip, Trump's aides told reporters that the war in Ukraine would not be on the agenda. But Trump said on Tuesday that the deaths of tens of thousands of Russian troops every month had created an opening to resolve the conflict.

Dmitry Azarov / Pool Sputnik Kremlin Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the APEC CEO summit held ahead of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, southern China's Guangdong province on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

"I think it's very close to getting it done," the Republican president said. "We're going to have a good meeting on that."

Trump lands in China's tech hub as outages cause concerns at home

Trump landed in China on Wednesday seeking to reinforce America's status as the world's leading technology power, but a distressing series of technical outages back home has left his administration scrambling to calm the U.S. public.

The issues put the administration on the defensive at a moment when the president wants to project strength and certainty before the meeting with Xi and Putin.

As he began his trip to Asia, Trump initially had been nonchalant about the outages that left people in the U.S. worried about accessing their email, checking their bank accounts or safely flying on an airplane.

"It's fine," Trump said Tuesday from the Philippine capital of Manila, suggesting it was all just a consequence of being a nation that is "big and powerful."

But then the outages involving Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration, JPMorgan Chase and the National Security Agency's communications network began to overshadow Trump's visit. They raised the specter that artificial intelligence can disrupt daily life, as new cyber vulnerabilities identified require software to be constantly upgraded to fix flaws or other security holes, known as patching, which is supposed to improve how the technology runs.

At the start of the second day of Trump's trip, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stepped in to reassure Americans on Trump's behalf. Rubio told reporters there was "zero" evidence that the outages were connected or were tied to rival nations, cyber hackers or criminals.

"Sometimes when you are going in to fix your system because you've identified a vulnerability, it creates a short-term disruption," said Rubio, who is also Trump's national security adviser.

Trump is trying to project strength in Asia, but the outages challenge that image

Mark Schiefelbein / AP President Trump walks with China's President Xi Jinping as he arrives at Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen, in southern China's Guangdong Province, Wednesday.

Xi paid Trump a special honor by greeting him on the tarmac after Air Force One arrived in Shenzhen, reciprocating a gesture by the American leader during Xi's state visit to Washington in September.

Trump and Xi greeted each other on Wednesday at the foot of the airplane's stairs in a handshake that became a hug as a group of dancers waved flowers and flags. When Putin arrived earlier in the day, Xi did not greet him at the airport despite their long-standing friendship.

Trump has signaled that he wants to take an improvised approach during his time in Shenzhen, the skyscraper-filled tech hub that is hosting world leaders for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. It's a bet that his unscripted brand of diplomacy based on personal relationships can create some kind of legacy to reshape world affairs during his final two years in the White House.

As leaders were introduced on Wednesday night before an APEC group photo, Putin approached Trump. They shook hands and traded greetings.

The White House said Trump was scheduled earlier Wednesday to have separate meetings with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney before the official APEC greeting ceremony. Trump has previously voiced his disapproval of the U.S. trade pact with Canada and Mexico that was negotiated during his first term.

Trump has a reunion with old friend Imelda Marcos

Before he landed in Shenzhen, Trump had lunch in Manila with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang Presidential Palace.

Marcos noted that he had sent fried chicken from the Philippine chain Jollibee to the U.S. delegation for a late-night snack Tuesday and he complimented Trump for "working very hard."

Aaron Favila / AP Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., left, walks beside U.S. President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony marking Trump's state visit to the Philippines at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026.

Trump praised the U.S. bond with the Philippines and the interior decoration of the presidential palace.

"Our people share common history, common values, common interests, common architectural tastes," Trump said. "I love what you've done here."

He said after their meeting that the two nations had reached a trade deal on Wednesday, though he had also said last year that an agreement had been reached.

Trump also had a short reunion with Imelda Marcos, the country's former first lady who is the mother of the Philippines' current president. Famed for her lavish shoe collection, Imelda Marcos knew Trump decades ago through the New York City party scene.

What's on the agenda for Trump's meetings with Xi and Putin

The prospect of Trump meeting with two of America's largest geopolitical rivals has been a source of unease because Trump has been less welcoming of historic allies such as Canada and NATO partners in Europe.

His tariffs that were intended to curb China's trade surplus have done little to stop the progress of the world's dominant manufacturer, which for the second straight year will have exported $1 trillion more in goods than what it imported.

Even without the digital outages in the U.S., questions about how to handle AI loom over the summit.

The technology is viewed as key to unlocking faster economic growth, but its rapid development has meant it poses national security risks and could evolve in ways that put AI beyond human control.

Trump's close tech industry ally Jensen Huang was recently removed as the CEO of Nvidia after he admitted to an affair with a woman alleged to be an agent of the Chinese government. Beijing has denied that she was a spy, yet the affair raised concerns about how China has been able to access Nvidia computer chips to develop its own AI models that are competing with the U.S.

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