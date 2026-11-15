Politics chat: Duffy calls for more funding, Democrats plans for accountability

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

If you were supposed to fly this weekend, our sympathies are with you, given the disruptions caused by Friday's nationwide ground stop. Federal officials say things should be back to normal by the end of today. Speaking to reporters yesterday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said communication systems work by a contractor was the culprit, not new AI tools or a cyberattack.

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SEAN DUFFY: We don't believe this was cyber at all. This was an FAA system that didn't meet the moment.

RASCOE: And that's where we begin with NPR senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.

MARA LIASSON, BYLINE: Good morning.

RASCOE: Duffy also laid blame on Congress for not giving the FAA more money for upgrades. He's been trying to get $30 billion for months, but on Friday after the ground stop, he demanded 50 billion. Does this crisis increase the chances that he'll get what he's asking for?

LIASSON: Well, that's hard to say. Right now, Republicans, who are in charge of Congress until January, have already approved $12 1/2 billion in that One Big Beautiful Bill for safety upgrades. And ranking Democrats on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee said that the administration has only spent $1 billion of those funds. Meanwhile, the president hasn't spoken publicly or posted about this ground stop or the request for more money.

RASCOE: Democrats are also calling for a full investigation into the ground stop, so that's another one to add to a growing list. But on this issue of accountability, Democrats fell short last week when there weren't enough House Democrats on a procedural vote to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hesgeth.

LIASSON: That's right, and it wasn't a good look. Eleven Democrats were missing from that vote for various reasons. Several of them have apologized for it. But one thing we've heard in our swing voter focus groups is that voters are worried that Democrats will focus too much effort on investigations and not enough effort on affordability, on bringing prices down.

Democratic leaders say they understand voters want them to focus on affordability first. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who will lead a lot of these investigations, says he wants to make a connection between corruption and high prices and also propose legislative fixes for the problems that the investigations uncover. But there are barriers to what Democrats can do with legislation. They don't have a filibuster-proof majority in the Senate, and President Trump can still veto any bill that both chambers pass.

RASCOE: Before they take charge of Congress, Democrats have to vote on their leadership. So do you think that Hakeem Jeffries is a shoo-in for House speaker or that Chuck Schumer will be the Senate majority leader again? I'm putting you on the spot.

LIASSON: Well, there are Democrats who feel neither Jeffries nor Schumer fought as hard as they should have against Trump for the last two years. But it's hard to imagine that Jeffries won't be elected speaker. He just presided over the most dramatic victory Democratic House members have had in a generation. Even if some progressives in the House caucus want someone else, he has a very big majority. And the majority makers were those blue dogs and centrist Democrats that flipped red state seats. They made the majority in the House, not the liberals.

RASCOE: Well, what about Schumer?

LIASSON: Well, that's a little different. Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen is challenging Schumer. Some Democratic freshmen say they don't want to support Schumer for majority leader. He represents the Democratic establishment. But to his credit, he did recruit the candidates who won in red states and made the new Senate Democratic majority. And as Arizona Senator Ruben Gallego said, when the manager takes you to the World Series, you give him another contract.

RASCOE: And we're still getting results from the election. The big news last week - Mississippi is getting a new Democratic senator.

LIASSON: That's right. This is history-making. Scott Colom will be Mississippi's first Black senator since Reconstruction. This was a race that was won by several thousand votes, one that surprised a lot of people who thought Mississippi was solidly Republican. Still outstanding is Alaska's Senate race. Democrat Mary Peltola has the lead there, but not enough yet to determine if rank choice voting will be triggered.

RASCOE: And President Trump is meeting with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi this week on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China. This is coming on the heels of the Nvidia scandal. Do you think that'll come up?

LIASSON: The White House says it won't. The White House says Trump is going to discuss the war in Iran and nuclear weapons at the meeting and not bring up former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's affair with a woman who is suspected to be a Chinese spy. The New York Times has reported that Trump was told about this on more than one occasion and did nothing.

But this story reminds us that there are members of Congress on both sides of the aisle who believe that there should be tougher restrictions on advanced chips being sold to China. Jensen Huang was against that, and Donald Trump has been more willing to send advanced chips to China than the Biden administration has allowed. So we have to watch for some bipartisan pushback on this.

RASCOE: That's NPR senior national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Thank you, Mara.

LIASSON: You're welcome. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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