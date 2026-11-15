In calling for an end to the Iran War, Vance walks a fine line with Trump

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

The day after Republicans suffered a major defeat in the midterm elections, Vice President JD Vance posted a list of what Republicans could do to win back disillusioned voters. No. 1 - end the war in Iran. President Trump said he didn't disagree. But last week he posted, quote, "we don't need a deal with Iran." Instead of focusing on Iran, Trump said he was asking Vance to turn his complete and total attention to corruption and crime in cities and states run by Democrats.

Joining us now is Susan Glasser, staff writer at The New Yorker. Thank you so much for joining us.

SUSAN GLASSER: Oh, great to be with you.

RASCOE: Did you read President Trump's post as a response to Vance's criticism of the war?

GLASSER: I mean, not to be too blunt, but basically, you have the president of the United States saying to his own vice president, yeah. You're kind of fired from the most important issue that we have, which is how to resolve this unresolved and unwon conflict in the Middle East. If anything, because of how overwhelming the scale of the Democratic victory was in the elections, we've kind of understated the extent to which it is a remarkable thing to have had Vice President Vance publicly blame the president's top foreign policy priority for that overwhelming defeat. Of course, we know Donald Trump. He's furious about this.

RASCOE: When Vance said the war is the problem, one thing that stood out to me is he kind of was talking about it as if he wasn't in the administration. Like, he didn't put himself in it.

GLASSER: No. I think the big-picture context here, Ayesha, is clearly that Vice President Vance feels his chances, such as they are, for becoming president after Trump slipping away, largely due to the war. Donald Trump, of course, campaigned in 2024 saying he was the candidate of no new wars. And Vance was specifically selected from what you might call the real MAGA America First wing of the Republican Party.

For him, this is even more foundational. His people have gone to great lengths, it seems to me, to put out in news reports that he was against the war from the beginning in the private councils that the president had, even though it has technically been his portfolio since the spring to negotiate an end to the conflict with Iran. Obviously, that has not succeeded. There are very dim prospects for any kind of success in a negotiated peace anytime very soon.

I think for Vance, it just underscores the problem that American vice presidents have in general, which is to say it is very, very difficult as an incumbent vice president to win election as president. Only two presidents - George H. W. Bush managed to do this in 1988, after two terms of Ronald Reagan. You have to go all the way back to the 19th century before there's another incumbent vice president who managed the feat.

RASCOE: Do you look at this as a breakup between Vance and Trump, maybe emotionally if not publicly?

(LAUGHTER)

GLASSER: It certainly wouldn't be unprecedented with this particular president, who not only fell out with his first vice president. But, you know, it all ended so badly that they're chanting, hang Mike Pence, because he won't do what Donald Trump wanted him to do on January 6. So the odds, it seems to me, based on Trump's history, were always quite high for JD Vance to have a very difficult time.

RASCOE: Would it not be, I guess, the biggest irony if it were to happen that Trump leaves office, and it is up to the next president to deal with this war in the Middle East? Is that not a great irony for the president who was supposed to start no new wars?

GLASSER: Absolutely. Not only is it a great irony. I - it's a very real possibility that the Iranians may continue in this nether state over the next couple years. Often, wars and conflicts do end not by the leaders who start them. Because they have so much invested politically and in terms of their own legacy in the conflict, it's harder for them to end wars. So historically, that is an analogy.

And I'm mindful of the fact that Donald Trump - you know, he sort of came of age in the 1980s. And that image of Jimmy Carter, for him, was basically the definition of American weakness. And as you know, Donald Trump has almost a - sort of a cult of the idea of strength. So it would be a bitter pill, indeed, for him to swallow if the Iranians did to him some version of what they did to Jimmy Carter, which is to slowly strangle Carter's presidency.

RASCOE: That's Susan Glasser. She's a staff writer at The New Yorker. Thank you so much for joining us.

GLASSER: Great to be with you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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