Former immigration chief on what's next for ICE

Dozens of Democratic senators are demanding immediate, independent and transparent investigations into two fatal shootings by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The lawmakers signed onto a letter by Maine Sen. Angus King to Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks about the latest at ICE with John Sandweg. He is a former ICE acting director who served from 2013 to 2014 under President Barack Obama.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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