Lawmakers stuck on extending government spy powers

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with professor and former intelligence analyst Javed Ali about why lawmakers are divided on extending Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which expires on Thursday.

The provision allows intelligence agents to surveil terrorism suspects abroad without warrants from a judge, even though some information about Americans is also captured in the process of that surveillance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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