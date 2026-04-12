Hungary's Viktor Orbán concedes defeat, ending 16 years in power

Hungarian voters turned out in the greatest numbers since the fall of communism in the 1990s to turn away from Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's Fidesz party, with exit polls indicating possible "super-majority" victory for Péter Magyar's Tisza movement. The movement rallied various opposition forces around the themes of fighting corruption and re-integrating the European mainstream.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán congratulated Magyar in a concession speech less than three hours after polls closed. Ballots continue to be counted but the trend suggests a possible two-thirds majority for Magyar and his Tisza movement. If that happens, he would be able to undo constitutional changes made by Orbán to weaken the independence of the judiciary and entrench the Fidesz party's control of political life.

The vote is seen as critical for Europe and Ukraine, as the Kremlin-friendly Orbán has often clashed with European Union partners, notably over funding Kyiv's budget and war effort. He has also faced accusations of corruption and misuse of EU funds, which he denies. The campaign drew international attention, with U.S. Vice President JD Vance appearing alongside Orbán and President Trump calling into a rally held by the man who wanted Hungary to become an "illiberal" democracy.

This story will be updated.

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