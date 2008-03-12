New Yorkers Relish Irony in Spitzer Scandal

RENEE MONTAGNE, host:

New York Governor Eliot Spitzer is expected to make a statement later this hour. He will likely announce his resignation two days after he was linked as a client in a high-end call girl service. It's the top story, of course, in New York City. Here's how All News 1010 WINS Radio is reporting the latest developments just minutes after confirming the story with, quote, "A staff member of a top legislative leader in Albany."

(Soundbite of radio broadcast)

Mr. LEE HARRIS (Reporter, All News 1010 WINS Radio): Good morning. Forty-three degrees at 10:00 o'clock. It is Wednesday, March 12th. I'm Lee Harris. Here's what's happening. It's official. Governor Spitzer will hand in his resignation today. Lt. Governor David Paterson will be sworn in to replace him. But there are conflicting reports as to when that will happen. We'll get a live report from Albany with the latest. Spitzer reportedly spent the night agonizing over a plea deal.

MONTAGNE: Radio station 101 WINS in New York City this morning. Also responding to the news earlier was New York State Senate Majority Leader Joseph Bruno, a Republican.

State Senator JOSEPH BRUNO (Republican, New York; Majority Leader): My heart goes out to his wife and to his family at this time. He must deal with his own problems in his own way, but it is now time for us and all New Yorkers to move forward.

MONTAGNE: Joseph Bruno was once the target of a smear campaign connected to Eliot Spitzer. He's said to have a good relationship with Lt. Governor David Paterson. The two worked together in the New York Senate. David Paterson would become New York's first black mayor. He is also legally blind. Paterson once told the New York Times, I've had this desire my whole life to prove people wrong, to show them I could do things they didn't think I could do. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Mr. ERIC DOUGH (Investment Banker): I think it's pretty ironic, how it's going to play out. If it is true, I think he will turn out to be one of the biggest hypocrites.

MOGUL: Whether they're bothered or bewildered by Spitzer's scandal, it's safe to say almost all New Yorkers are concerned by the state's multi-billion-dollar deficits and uncertain political future. For NPR News, I'm Fred Mogul in New York.

