KCLU News Quiz
Test your news knowledge with the KCLU News Quiz! Each week in the KCLU Weekly Brief newsletter, we'll pose questions based on recent news stories from KCLU and NPR.
KCLU News Quiz answers for September 23, 2026
- Q: Which comedian brought her 'High and Mighty' tour to Santa Barbara last week?
- A: Chelsea Handler [Comedian Chelsea Handler on women, power, and finding the funny in dark times]
- Q: What nonprofit based in the Tri-Counties sent supplies to flood victims in Nepal?
- A: ShelterBox [Santa Barbara-based ShelterBox sends supplies to flooding victims in Nepal]
- Q: Which country has been invited to be the first 'associate member' of the European Union?
- A: Canada [EU offers Canada 'associate member' role; Trump calls it 'laughable']
How did you do?
Listen to KCLU and visit kclu.org to keep up with KCLU's award-winning local news coverage of the Central and South Coasts, as well as national and international coverage from NPR News so you can ace the next KCLU News Quiz!