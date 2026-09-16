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KCLU News Quiz

Test your news knowledge with the KCLU News Quiz! Each week in the KCLU Weekly Brief newsletter, we'll pose questions based on recent news stories from KCLU and NPR.

KCLU News Quiz answers for September 23, 2026

How did you do?

Listen to KCLU and visit kclu.org to keep up with KCLU's award-winning local news coverage of the Central and South Coasts, as well as national and international coverage from NPR News so you can ace the next KCLU News Quiz!