SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

China's President Xi, Russia's President Putin and U.S. President Trump are sitting down for talks in a historic first. Their meeting is happening on the sidelines of a high-powered, regional economic forum in Shenzhen, China. China has described the trilateral meeting of the world leaders as being of, quote, "groundbreaking significance." With us to talk about this moment are NPR correspondent Charles Maynes in Moscow, China correspondent Jennifer Pak and White House correspondent Deepa Shivaram. Jennifer and Deepa are both in Shenzhen. Hi to all three of you.

CHARLES MAYNES, BYLINE: Hello.

DEEPA SHIVARAM, BYLINE: Hello.

JENNIFER PAK, BYLINE: Hey. Good morning from here.

PFEIFFER: Deepa, to set the stage here - these are three of the most powerful men in the globe. They control most of the world's nuclear weapons. What is on everyone's agenda?

SHIVARAM: Yeah. Well, that's definitely on the agenda, but for starters, you know, the Iran war remains a top global issue, particularly for Trump. So that's expected to come up in this meeting. But you're right. Trump has been saying for weeks that he wants to discuss denuclearization with Xi and Putin together. Before this trip began, White House officials said that that was going to be the main topic they wanted this meeting to be about, even though they know that China is not really interested in talking about this issue with the U.S. and Russia. A White House official, who was not authorized to speak on the record, said that while they don't expect any agreements to come out of this to reduce the number of nuclear weapons, the administration still thinks it's important for China to engage in this conversation anyway. They said it's, quote, "time for China to step up to the adult table."

PFEIFFER: And what about Trump? What is he hoping to get out of this meeting?

SHIVARAM: I mean, I think part of this is drumming up a big photo op moment. Trump is coming to China after his own party didn't perform well in the midterm elections earlier this month. This is the first time he's on the world stage since then. And, you know, we've already seen and heard Trump start to talk about cementing his legacy as a president as he comes up in his last two years in the White House. So it's partly that.

PFEIFFER: And, Charles, it was Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, who proposed this gathering, is that right?

MAYNES: That's right. And, you know, throughout the war in Ukraine, you know, Putin has really sought to chip away at the West's attempts to isolate him over his actions in Ukraine. And so this is really a meeting - you know, an attempt to expand the meetings he's had with an array of world leaders whenever possible. But, you know, Sacha, it's hard to imagine a better one than this. You know, this is the company of the leaders of the U.S. and China, so optics matter here to Moscow, as well. This is proof Russia has reclaimed what it sees as its rightful place among global superpowers, even if economically Russia is by far the junior partner in this club.

Going in, there was a lot of talk here in Moscow about how this was a historic gathering where these three men would effectively decide the fate of the world. But Putin's primary objective is to steer conversations to the fate of Ukraine and impose a peace on Moscow's terms. You know, for Putin, that includes a new security framework for Europe that, if Russia got its way, would involve a major rollback of NATO from Eastern Europe.

PFEIFFER: And Charles, Deepa mentioned the midterm election results in the U.S. as a factor in China. To what degree, if at all, does that apply to Russia, as well?

MAYNES: Well, Moscow is keenly aware that Democrats want to rein in Trump's outreach to Russia over the Ukraine issue, which means reining in deals and sanctions relief that Trump is offering the Kremlin in a bid to bring it to the negotiating table. So, you know, now it seems time for Russia to extract as much from that relationship with Trump as possible.

PFEIFFER: Jennifer, it's the president of China, Xi Jinping, who is the host. Is this a strategic, big power move on his part?

PAK: Oh, yeah. I mean, China is trying to show it can get major powers together. You know, China and the U.S., on the one hand, they're competing in all areas. It seems like every few weeks, there's another export control and then another threat to retaliate. But today, you know, Xi went to the airport to greet Trump. And for Russia, Xi and Putin had met today already. They reaffirmed their friendship, promoting this multipolar world. And in the past, together, they have denounced what they call unilateralism and hegemony - not so subtle digs at the U.S. And yet, Xi is now bringing all three of them together. This trilateral meeting really helps China project an image of itself as a predictable and stabilizing force.

PFEIFFER: Jennifer, headlines this week have included many stories about the NVIDIA spy scandal - the CEO of that company, Jensen Huang, forced to resign over revelations he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Has that come up in this meeting?

PAK: Not yet among the leaders, but they might do tomorrow when Trump and Xi meet before the trilateral meeting. On the surface, you see Trump and Xi very warm with each other. But structurally, the U.S.-China relationship remains very much the same. You know, this NVIDIA case has brought to the surface allegations of China trying to smuggle high-end U.S. chips, bypassing a U.S. ban, and of allegations of Chinese espionage.

Beijing, by the way, has denied the NVIDIA spy allegation, but this week, the Commerce Department has further restricted China's access to high-end chips. That could be a big hit to Chinese AI firms which are doing cutting-edge work. Whereas the Chinese Commerce Ministry and the Foreign Ministry - they've both condemned this, saying the U.S. is abusing export controls and overreaching with this concept of national security threats.

PFEIFFER: Deepa, there's a lot of tension in the Trump administration over China policy, and the Nvidia scandal has exacerbated that. How has that played out on this trip?

SHIVARAM: Yeah. It's interesting. I mean, as Jennifer was saying, the tensions between the U.S. and China have cooled down since last year's trade war. But there's still a lot of issues on the table - right? - when it comes to things like AI chips and, you know, things like are rare earths - exports on that. And that was highlighted in this recent NVIDIA scandal, to your point.

The tensions that you talk about that are playing out amid the Trump administration are also playing out here in China because two of Trump's Cabinet members are here in Shenzhen and are split on this issue - their approaches to China. That's Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who's favoring a more lax policy towards China, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has a more hawkish approach. Trump has acknowledged that there's this split even among his own Cabinet members. And I'm curious, you know, how that divide plays out in these meetings here in Shenzhen but then, also, for after, when Trump goes back to Washington.

PFEIFFER: I'm interested in your views on whether anything concrete is expected to come from this meeting. Jennifer, your sense?

PAK: I mean, other than a photo of the three men, probably nothing substantial is expected. You know, as discussed, the potential topics - Trump wanting to talk about nuclear arms control. As Deepa mentioned, China has no interest. It has the smallest stockpile of nuclear weapons of the three. And previously, China's Foreign Ministry has said it is, quote, "unreasonable and unfeasible" to get China to talk about arms control at this stage. China really wants to guard what it has. On the topic of Ukraine, China has said this war is happening in Europe, so any negotiations should involve Europe.

PFEIFFER: And since there's not a European leader at this table, does that mean, Charles, very likely - unlikely for there to be a deal in Ukraine?

MAYNES: Well, it's certainly not looking great. China, while eager to support Russia economically, has preferred a more hands-off approach to Ukraine politically, as Jennifer is, you know, acknowledging here. Moreover, Putin's bilateral meeting with Trump sounds a bit in flux - Kremlin aids say it will happen, but it may be a fairly brief encounter. We'll have to see. But even if Putin, with support from Trump and Xi, wanted to impose a vision for peace on Ukraine and security for Europe, it's not at all clear they could. After all, the mere, you know, suggestion of Russia redefining European security has outraged the Europeans who ask, you know, why Russia is to be rewarded with this, particularly given Putin's actions in Ukraine.

You know, meanwhile, Kyiv has been flexing its muscles. Just this week, Ukrainian missiles destroyed a portion of a bridge that links the Russian mainland to Crimea. It's a symbol of Russia's hold over the peninsula it illegally seized back in 2014 and is widely considered a pet project of Vladimir Putin's. So, you know, clearly, Kyiv is not placing its hope it's on some peace imposed by Moscow. And this is something Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said repeatedly. Ukraine is fighting for the right to determine its own future.

PFEIFFER: That is Charles Maynes in Moscow, as well as Deepa Shivaram and Jennifer Pak in Shenzhen, China. Thanks to all three of you.

PAK: Thanks.

SHIVARAM: Thank you.

MAYNES: Thank you. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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