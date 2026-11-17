SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

We turn now to Capitol Hill, where aviation safety was the headline today. Family and friends of those who died in that horrific midair collision over Washington, D.C., last year gathered outside the Capitol to push for more safety measures. Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy continued to push Congress for billions of dollars to modernize the air traffic control system following Friday's nationwide ground stop. NPR transportation correspondent Joel Rose has been following all of this and joins me now in the studio. Joel, I talk to you so much lately.

JOEL ROSE, BYLINE: Hi, Scott. Good to see you again.

DETROW: Let's start with the families of the crash victims. You were at this event outside the Capitol. What was it like?

ROSE: It was powerful.

DETROW: Yeah.

ROSE: This was organized by the family and friends of the 67 people who died last year when an Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed into a passenger jet over the Potomac River just as the plane was about to land at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Today they stood on the West Lawn of the Capitol building in the shape of the outline of the plane with empty chairs signifying their lost loved ones. Audrey Patel talked about losing her husband, Vick (ph) Patel, who was on American Airlines Flight 5342, while she was pregnant with their first child.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AUDREY PATEL: I missed him at the first ultrasound when I heard our baby's heartbeat for the first time. I missed him during the birth of our son. I miss him for all the firsts that he was so excited about, the big moments, and I miss him in all the small moments.

ROSE: Besides the family members, we also heard from the secretary of transportation, senators from both sides of the aisle, safety investigators, aviation union leaders, all pushing for changes to aviation safety laws so that other families don't have to go through what these families did.

DETROW: I mean, it sounds like there is broad support for these changes. Where does the effort stand?

ROSE: Yeah, the midair collision prompted a lot of safety recommendations from the National Transportation Safety Board. One thing in particular that the NTSB called for is wider use of a safety system called ADS-B In and Out. Investigators say if those systems were fully in use, that that could have prevented the crash. The Senate unanimously approved a version of the bill that would require wider use of those systems, but it stalled out in the House, where it came up just a few votes short after the Pentagon pulled its support at the last minute.

Families of the victims want to see a compromise bill that could pass the House and the Senate in the lame duck session. Senator Ted Cruz said today there is agreement in principle with lawmakers in the House, but Cruz also said that there are still some details to be worked out with the House Armed Services Committee. So not clear exactly whether this deal will get done during the lame duck session, but family members said today they are encouraged by that progress.

DETROW: And this event today, this reminder of this terrible accident nearly two years ago, happened just days after this massive story and equipment meltdown that led to that rare nationwide ground stop on Friday. What's the latest there?

ROSE: Yeah. After the event outside in the West Lawn, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy went up to the Capitol, where he met with Senate Republicans to push for more money to modernize the nation's air traffic control system. Duffy is asking Congress for $50 billion, though, after the lunch, he sounded - after that meeting, he sounded willing to maybe settle for a bit less.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SEAN DUFFY: I'll take what I can get. And I will work with the Congress to make sure that we do the highest priorities first. And I would hope that they don't do that to me, but I'll take what I can get, and I'm going to build with whatever they give me.

ROSE: Congress has already given more than $12 billion - allocated more than $12 billion to modernize the air traffic control system. Democrats say they want more accounting of how the administration is spending that money before they approve more. And even Republicans sound pretty skeptical about this $50 billion number.

DETROW: Have aviation regulators taken any action since this meltdown?

ROSE: Yeah, the Federal Aviation Administration is still investigating exactly what caused the meltdown. The FAA says workers were upgrading old copper wires to fiber optic cables when a router made by the company Juniper Networks began flooding the network with information. The FAA administrator said today they have suspended the use of this particular router and disabled the ones that are already installed while the investigation continues. It's still not clear if this was a faulty router, an installation error, something else, but the FAA says they're trying to get to the bottom of it.

DETROW: NPR transportation correspondent Joel Rose. Thank you.

ROSE: You're welcome.

(SOUNDBITE OF KENDRICK LAMAR SONG, "SING ABOUT ME, I'M DYING OF THIRST") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.