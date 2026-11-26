We could see extreme and potentially dangerous ocean conditions on the Central and South Coasts Wednesday and Thursday. But, what's behind it? A combination of King Tides, higher than normal ocean levels, and huge swells could create record setting tide levels.

"We are very likely to see some signifcant coastal flooding and also likely to see substantial coastal erosion," said Ben Ruttenberg, who is Director of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s Center for Coastal Marine Sciences, and an expert on marine systems.

"Thursday morning's high tide is likely going to come with signifcant swells, and lots and lots of water. You're going to get water running up on beaches to places it doesn't get to. There could be water hitting the dunes in Pismo Beach and Morro Bay, places it normally doesn't hit," said Ruttenberg.

National Weather Service meteorologists say the Central Coast could experience 15 to 22 foot waves, and the South Coast 8 to 15 foot waves, with dangerous rip currents.

With waves getting into areas they don’t normally reach, people are being cautioned to stay off of beaches and rocks.

Ruttenberg talks about the timing of one of the elements, the King Tides, which are centered around the holidays for the next few weeks.

"The tides fluctuate based on season and based on phases of the moon. Our most extreme tide, that is the highest tide, and the lowest tide always come around mid-winter and mid-summer. This year, the full moon is right around Thanksgiving and right around Christmas, so we are going to get those most extreme tides during those two phases of the moon," said the Cal Poly researcher.

But, it’s not just the King Tides, but a combination of things leading to the dangerous situation. There’s what’s known as a Kelvin Wave, a natural phenomenon that basically piles up water on one side of the ocean, which temporarily increasing the sea level for us by more than a foot. And, while we don’t currently have a storm in our area, El Nino is creating higher than average swells for our coastline. It’s the combination of things coming together to create the situation, which is expected to peak by noon Thanksgiving Day.

Crews have been busy building sand berms in areas like Ventura’s Pierpont Beach to protect homes, and adding rock to protect sections of the Pacific Coast Highway threatened by erosion. But, those are only temporary fixes that won't work in the long run. Events like this raise questions about the future of our coastline, and its beaches, homes, and infrastructure like highways.

"It is something we are going to have to deal with in the future," said Charles Lester, who is Director of the Ocean & Coastal Policy Center at UC Santa Barbara. He’s one of California’s leading experts on coastal policy, and served as Executive Director of the California Coastal Commission. "California is kind of a leader in climate adaptation. It's not a new thing, but I think there is an increased awareness now when you get years like this one."

"Over the longer run, it's going to be really difficult to hold back some of these ocean forces, especially as you get sea level rise, which makes these elevated conditions we are seeing right now the norm," said Lester. "This is a glimpse of what it's going to be like in the future."

He said events like this one highlight the need to look at the difficult questions surrounding the future of our coastline.

"What in my mind is needed is for us is to invest the time and money in the planning perspective so that we can be more proactive and more deliberate about what the solutions are. The emegency ad hoc responses really don't benefit us in the long run."

This week’s event impacting the Central and South Coasts is the first in a series.

We’ll be in the same situation around Christmas, when King Tides and other elements like the Kelvin Wave again combine to create dangerous ocean conditions for our region.