Earth movers are rumbling up and down a section of Ventura coastline. They’re building a giant sand berm intended to protect hundreds of homes in the Pierpont Beach area from huge waves which could hit the area during the next few weeks.

"We're building sand berms because of the concern for the high tides. They are a mile long, along the Pierpont Beach from San Pedro down to near Marina Park," said Mary Joyce Ivers, who is the City of Ventura’s Deputy Public Works Director.

"It is a preemptive measure knowing that the high tides could hit the Pierpont community. We did it a couple of years ago, and wanted to do it again this year before the big storms hit," said Ivers.

Some Pierpont Beach residents said they are grateful for the precautionary protection.

"It needs to be done, no doubt about it, especially with the Kings Tides coming," said Mike Farmer. "I've never seen this much activity, and I've lived here for 14 years. I've never seen this consistently high tide, and high surf."

He said while the addition of the King Tides to the already unusually high surf are a concern, he believes with the berms the Pierpont community will be okay.

Lance Orozco / KCLU Earth movers and dump trucks working to build a giant sand berm at Ventura's Pierpont Beach.

Meanwhile, Ventura is dealing with a second storm related issue. High surf and strong waves seriously damaged the Ventura Pier early this week, forcing its closure. Some of its support pilings were destroyed or damaged.

"We've lost about 12 pilings. Two disappeared, and the others are broken," said Ivers.

Lance Orozco / KCLU A giant crane is being manuevered onto the Ventura pier to replace a number of pilings destroyed or damaged by high surf.

At the base of the pier, crews are laying down special metal beams to allow a giant crane to move onto the structure, so it can replace the missing and damaged pilings. With King Tides predicted around Thanksgiving, crews are racing to get some of the emergency work completed. Barbara McCormack is the City of Ventura’s Fleet and Facilities Manager. "Initially, we're going to be looking at a full week of working 24 hous a day. What we're doing now is reparing the damage from Monday, but also to be prepared for the King Tide events of next week."

Between dealing with the pier, maintaining the berms at Pierpont Beach, and whatever else may come up due to storms and high surf, Ivers says she, and her crews may have to settle for turkey sandwiches instead of turkey dinners next week. "We're all first responders, and we are all ready to respond.. We think it's going to be bigger than we've had in a while, but we are prepared."

