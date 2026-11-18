People are shopping at a very unique grocery store in the Conejo Valley: the store at Manna Conejo Valley Food Bank, best known in the community simply as Manna.

It works like a traditional store, except that when it’s time to leave, there is no checkout counter. It’s a food pantry where people in need can get help.

"I'd be struggling if I didn't have this," said Debby Carter, who is on a fixed income. She’s been getting help from Manna for the last three years.

"I get to come here every two weeks and fill up my cupboards and my fridge, and I rarely have to go to the grocery store anymore. It really, really helps," said the Thousand Oaks woman.

But, the Thousand Oaks food pantry that helps about 20,000 people a year could use some help itself.

"We're seeing a combination of financial donations down. We're about $200,000 behind where we want to be, and with food donations we are currently giving out more food than we are taking in through donations," said Anthony Linquata, Manna’s Executive Director. "And, every month we are seeing about a 3 1/2% increase in people coming to our pantry."

He said they are meeting the need, but to do it means they are cutting into their food reserves.

"We are definitely in a deficit. Last year at this time we took in over 47,000 pounds of food. This year, we took in 32,000 pounds of food," said Linquata.

Lance Orozco / KCLU Volunteers stock warehouse shelves at Manna in Thousand Oaks.

Linquata said the community is incredibly supportive of the more than half century old food pantry. He thinks donations are off because people are worried about the economy.

We walk into a warehouse area next to the store where there are giant bins of food on huge shelves.

"Last year at this time, we had about 120,000 pounds of food here in the main warehouse. Right now, we're sitting at about 60,000 pounds."

Back in the store, volunteers are helping clients with shopping. Outreach and Volunteer Coordinator Leanna Dennis says one of the key things that makes what they do efficient is instead of being handed boxes or bags of food, clients can pick what they actually want.

"Manna is a choice-based pantry," said Dennis. "You're just not given a box of food. You get to choose what you want. That is what separates Manna from other food banks or food pantries. They give you a box, and you get what you get." It eliminates the waste of people getting items they don't want and won't use.

Manna is Conejo Valley based. But its coverage area stretches from Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley west to Newbury Park. It has clients as far south as Malibu.

While the coverage area includes some affluent communities, there are those in need like seniors on fixed incomes, and Manna the only local food pantry available to them.

The nonprofit accepts donations like canned food. But the most efficient way to support Manna is through cash donations, because it has the ability to buy food at wholesale rates. While the need to feed people is a year-round task for the organization, this is the time of year when we tend to think more about helping others.

Manna is hoping you might include them on your gift list.