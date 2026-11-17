We’re walking down a beautiful trail next a creek in Goleta’s More Mesa area. There’s an incredible canopy of trees and natural greenery everywhere.

The six acres of land on the northwest side of More Mesa could have been developed with some homes.

But thanks to a nonprofit group, some community leaders, and the generous landowners, it will be preserved forever.

"The Gateway Parcel, although only six acres, has huge ecological lift. There's great biodiversity, and it's connected to larger parcels, so it lifts up the importance of it. It's not an isolated area. It supports rare species of plants and animals," said Wayne Ferren. He's with the land conservation group Foothills Forever and Chair of the Gateway Preservation Campaign.

The property is south of Highway 101 in Goleta. You drive southeast on Patterson Avenue until you find yourself in a beautiful, rural area a short distance from the coast.

The effort started just over a year ago. Santa Barbara County Supervisor Roy Lee was involved with the Forever Foothills organization, and knew the owners of the six acres, Mike and Jerri Pollard. He made the phone call which opened the door to negotiations.

Lance Orozco / KCLU People involved in efforts to buy and preserve what's being called the "Gateway" property on the edge of More Mesa gathered Monday to celebrate completion of the deal.

"It starts with a willing seller, and the Pollards agreed to sell the property for $2.025 million. Our whole campaign was $2.5 million, in order to cover the cost of the campaign as well as the coast of establishing a conservation easement," said Marc Chytilo, attorney for the Foothills Forever organization.

He said the fundraising to cover the costs went well. "We initially had three donations of $500,000 each, and that started us on way."

But, the biggest key to the deal was having the willing sellers. "We we're looking at it originally to put one house on it. Then we got a call. Jerri and I talked, and thought this was the best thing to do with the land," said Mike Pollard. He said he and his wife liked the idea moving to keep it undeveloped forever.

There’s a reason the property is being called the “Gateway Property," It’s adjacent to 264 acres of privately owned land on More Mesa. The mesa area is a beautiful oceanfront bluff which could potentially be developed.

Community leaders have tried to come up with a way to buy and preserve it for more than a half century. Most of the land is owned by a Saudi Arabian investment group which has had it on and off the market over the years. The most recent asking price was more than $60 million dollars.

The More Mesa Preservation Coalition has been talking to the owners, to see if deal can be worked out. Community members are hoping that this latest addition to land protected in Santa Barbara County will indeed be a gateway to a bigger deal that many have dreamed about for decades.