Dracula sucks blood...and dances! Dracula ballet makes its world premiere in Santa Barbara

So you think you know the story of Dracula? Organ music, old castles, fangs, and lot of blood? Think twice!

Dracula is live, on stage in Santa Barbara just in time for the most haunted weekend of the year, and he’s going to be doing much more than sucking the blood of his victims.

"I dance a lot, and I kill a lot," laughed Tigran Sargsyan, who plays Dracula.

This Dracula is the star of a ballet. He’s got the fangs and the cape, but he also has dancing shoes. Santa Barbara’s State Street Ballet is presenting Dracula, A Dark Shadow.

It’s the world premiere of a new production featuring an internationally known choreographer, a world-famous quartet, and an iconic music score from acclaimed composer Philip Glass.

"The music, the choreography, and the story altogether has been such an incredible experience," said

Megan Phillip, who is Artistic Director of the State Street Ballet. "I am working with Nicolas Blanc, who was able to come in from France to choreograph. And, then, when we were able to sign the Kronos Quartet to join us for this, it's just this recipe for something extraordinary, and we are just so excited to share it with Santa Barbara."

Lance Orozco / KCLU Dancers from the new State Street Ballet, Dracula, A Dark Shadow.

At the heart of the new ballet is of course Dracula, who said after playing princes in numerous productions, it’s fun to be a bad guy.

"I feel like in this one it's a very evil Dracula. Even though I did a lot of research about the soft side of Dracula, where he falls in love, we take it from the book, and the ballet is the very dark side of it," said Sargsyan. "I attack people, I manipulate people."

He doesn't speak in the show, but he of course dances. And, what you also notice is his face. He's doing his best to project vampire vibes to the audience.

"There are moments where I have to stare into the audience, and to play with my eyes and make them super round so they can see it all the way from the back of the theater," said Sargsyan. "So, there's been a lot of time for me in front of the mirror, staring at myself with different faces," he laughed.

French choreographer Nicolas Blanc said he loves the challenge of trying to turn a classic and very dark story into a ballet. He said he had to condense the story and take a few liberties to keep it from being too long, and to match it with the music.

"I thought Dracula, what an interesting idea, because for the last few years, I've been wanting to do a darker story," said Blanc. "There are so many ways in ballet form to tackle such a story and narrate the story of Bram Stoker."

The music for the production has deep roots in Dracula’s world. In 1998, acclaimed composer Philip Glass composed a score for the 1931 film Dracula, which starred Bela Lugosi. The Kronos Quartet is bringing that music to life again with a twist, as it performs it live as part of the ballet. And, unlike most ballets, the musicians are part of the show. They are in costume and perform from a skybox that’s visible above the stage.

"It's a beautiful, beautiful production, and to play with dancers, it's the biggest thrill I can imagine, both as a celllist and a composer," said Paul Wiancko, who is part of the quartet.

Phillip said they are hoping the theme of the production will not only bring in traditional ballet fans, but people who might not normally consider attending a ballet performance

Dracula, A Dark Shadow makes its world premiere at 7:30 Friday night, at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theater. There’s a second show at 2 p.m. Saturday, Halloween Day.