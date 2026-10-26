Voters deciding 42nd District State Assembly race in Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

It’s a race to represent a state assembly district that includes parts of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties. For the first time in more than a decade, it’s wide open, without an incumbent.

Jacqui Irwin was elected to the 42nd State Assembly District in 2014. She’s leaving office because of term limits and is now running for the 26th District Congressional seat.

The assembly district extends from Camarillo to Brentwood, and includes Moorpark, Simi Valley, the Conejo Valley, and Malibu.

Democrat Deborah Klein Lopez is facing Republican Ted Nordblum for the seat.

Klein Lopez has served on the Agoura Hills City Council since 2019 and is a board member of the nonprofit Clean Power Alliance. She worked as a staff member for some State Assembly and State Senate members. She talked about why she’s seeking the post.

"I grew up in Agoura Hills, and was very, very lucky to have a wonderful childhood here, with great schools, a beautiful community, and fantastic open space," said Klein Lopez. "I realized all of the things I took for granted as a kid were actually worth fighting for: the open space, the great schools, and the safe neighborhoods."

Klein Lopez outlined her top priorities.

"The biggest concern across the district is the affordability issues that I think are really exacerbated by the delicate area that we live in," said Klein Lopez. "My first priority is going to be to jump in on the things that really affect people's pocketbooks."

Nordblum is a Newbury Park businessman who’s owned a medical device company for more than two decades. He’s built some name recognition in the district, because he ran in 2022 and 2024 in unsuccessful bids to unseat Irwin.

"California has been in decline since the Democrats had a supermajority," said Nordblum. "We're either worst or first in every category. We have the highest homelessness, the highest poverty rate, the highest unemployment rate, the highest state tax, sales tax, and gas tax...the main thing I saw working families getting hurt, and I thought I could step up and bring a business sense to it, and maybe fix things."

Nordblum talked about his top priorities.

"In 2014, we passed a bill, Proposition 1, to build more water storage in California, which they never built," said Nordblum. "We're paying on that bond still today. I'd like to focus on that, and work on water resources. I'd like to work on cutting taxes, like the gas taxes, and finding lots of the waste, fraud, and abuse. Seventy-five percent of the people in my district blame Sacramento for the problems that we have. Fraud is the number one thing that they're concerned about."

Klein Lopez said she believes her experience sets her apart from Nordblum.

"I was elected (to the Agoura Hills City Council) two days before the Woolsey Fire, so I have boots on the ground experience of getting homes rebuilt, of getting businesses back up and running. I don't just complain about things going wrong. When I see it, I get my hands dirty."

Nordblum also sought to differentiate himself from Klein Lopez.

"I've run a business for 22 years, a successful business. I built it from the ground. I've managed hundreds of people, and I know how to work with people," said Nordblum. "I have common sense ideas and solutions."

Nearly half a million people live in the 42nd State Assembly District, which covers part of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.