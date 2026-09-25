Pat Benatar, the Temptations, and more take the stage for Santa Barbara County's first responders

Santa Barbara-based nonprofit One805 is holding its annual One805 Live!: Rock For First Responders event in Summerland this weekend. The lineup includes music from the Four Tops, George Thorogood, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, and The Temptations, who are making their first appearance in Santa Barbara in more than 50 years.

"It's great music, it's a lot of fun. But the meaning and importance behind it drives us all," said One805 founder Richard Weston-Smith.

The organization was founded after the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow to support first responders. Weston-Smith said they often deal with traumatic situations. The money they raise through the event provides free, confidential mental health counseling.

"People think they're funded by the state and federal government, and (that) we shouldn't have to be funding them. But no one looks after their mental wellness. To have confidential mental wellness that they can access that isn't connected with their employers and their jobs is so important, because that's the only counseling that gets used."

Lance Orozco / KCLU Musicians rehearse for the 2026 One805Live! in Summerland.

First responders are often concerned that if they go through work for mental health counseling, it will attach a stigma to them and impact their careers.

"They'll call the One805 '800' number, which puts them in touch with a highly qualified, specially trained, culturally appropriate mental wellness counselor. That's the magic of it," said Weston-Smith.

He added that they're raising money for a $10 million endowment to ensure permanent, ongoing support for the mental health program.

The organization also funds an emergency command vehicle and Jaws of Life gear to rescue people trapped in car-accident wreckage.

The One805Live! event is taking place at Costner’s oceanfront property. Costner is also performing with his band, Modern West.

Event co-founder Kirsten Cavendish Weston-Smith said the former one-day event was expanded to give the audience and performers a better experience. In the past, a packed lineup meant some bands only had time to perform a few songs.

"We can enjoy the concert in a more intimate way," she added. "What's allowed us to do that is an enormous amount of sponsors we have this year."

It’s become a star-studded event. Over the years, celebrities like Oprah, Ellen, Jeff Bridges, Rob Lowe, Cameron Diaz, and Prince Harry have taken the stage to show their support.

All concert profits go to first responder programs, and musicians donate their time.