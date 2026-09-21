Rabies cases surge among Ventura County's bats. Officials urge caution around the animals

Ventura County officials are warning about a significant spike in the number of bats found with rabies in the county. The increase comes as animal rabies cases surge nationwide .

"We're seeing a large uptick in the number of bats that are testing positive for rabies," said Randy Friedman with Ventura County Animal Services. "This year, we've had 27 bats come back testing positive. Last year, for the whole year, it was 22."

Rabies is a viral disease that is fatal in humans who don't get immediate treatment. Friedman recommended avoiding contact with the creatures, especially if you see one dead or sick on the ground.

"Don't get near it. If it looks like it's sick, or injured, or unable to fly, or even if it appears deceased, do not touch it. Make sure there are no kids or animals around."

He added that animal services will dispose of dead or injured bats and test them for rabies when they do.

David Clode / Unsplash

Friedman said the same caution applies to your pet, because an infected pet can transmit the virus to a human through a bite or scratch.

"It could look like a toy to a dog. If they're not vaccinated against rabies, and they come in contact with a rabid bat, you don't know if they've been infected. If they have, and they interact with you, you now have this deadly disease."

In the U.S., fewer than ten rabies deaths happen annually, partly due to high rates of pet vaccination. Almost all cases of human rabies are transmitted by bites or scratches from infected bats and dogs.

"That's why we have very strict vaccine protocols in Ventura County, " said Friedman. "For all cities and in unincorporated Ventura County, it is required that dogs be vaccinated against rabies . The cities of Oxnard and Moorpark have an additional ordinance for cats to be vaccinated."

Rabies vaccinations for exposed humans have improved. But officials caution that if you or a pet is exposed, you must seek immediate treatment. The onset of actual symptoms could mean it's too late for treatment, and the exposure could quickly be fatal.

Up until 2024, the number of bats found in Ventura County that tested positive for rabies was in the single digits. In the last two years, that number has skyrocketed, prompting the county's warning.

"Last year was 22, and the year before was six," said Friedman. "We don't know why this increase is happening, but we do know how to protect ourselves."

The National Centers for Disease Control has issued a rabies advisory after a surge in infected animals nationwide. Vaccine demand is up 33%.

From January 1st to August 31st, 252 infected animals have been documented nationwide, including 232 bats, 19 skunks, and one dog.

Ventura County officials admit there's a sobering warning about the number of rabid bats found. While the 27 documented as of last week is already a record high for the county, they say those are just the bats found and tested. They're confident the number is higher.