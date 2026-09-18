Solvang honors its roots with the 89th annual Danish Days celebration

Music and dancing will echo through the streets of Solvang this weekend as it celebrates its heritage. It’s hosting the 89th annual Danish Days Celebration .

How did a community in the middle of ranch and wine country become an iconic symbol of Danish culture in the United States?

"Solvang wasn't always Solvang," said Dean Klitgaard, who's lived in Solvang since his family moved to the community in 1964. "At one time, this was just a little Danish colony. Only Danish was spoken here. After World War II...Ferdinand Sorensen built the first windmill in Solvang. Up until that time, we were not really a tourist destination. And then, when people saw the windmill, they started coming around to visit."

He added that the town saw an opportunity to capitalize on its heritage.

"The Danes are not dummies," said Klitgaard. "When they saw how many people the windmill attracted, they decided they would build with Danish architecture, and that it might just attract more people to Solvang, which it did."

Lance Orozco / KCLU Birkholm's Danish Bakery is celebrating its 75th anniversary in Solvang,

While people who live on the Central and South Coasts might take Solvang for granted, it’s often on top 10 lists of top ten small towns in America to visit. It attracts tourists from around the world. Sheri Bloom and her twin sister, Katrina, are visiting Solvang for the first time.

"For 25 years, we've heard about it. Our cruise ship stopped in Santa Barbara today. My sister said we should drive up to Solvang. It's adorable," said Sheri Bloom.

But this weekend is like Solvang’s Super Bowl weekend, with tens of thousands of visitors expected.

Thomas Birkholm is president of the Danish Days Celebration.

"It starts Friday night with a candlelight walk. There's 200 people that walk down the street with candles, singing Danish songs," described Birkholm. "There's the big Viking ship that we have that's towed down the street on a trailer. On Saturday, we cook aebleskivers (Danish pancake balls) in the street, there's the Danish Days Parade, and more. The whole Santa Ynez Valley comes together to celebrate."

Carl Barth / Solvang Danish Dats

The Danish Days Celebration runs Friday (9/18) through Sunday, with more than three dozen events ranging from concerts to axe-throwing competitions on the schedule.