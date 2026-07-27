Santa Barbara couple talks about their Alzheimer's Disease journey

Dr. Anthony Goodman spent more than half of his life helping others. He was a surgeon, a cancer specialist, and an instructor for young doctors.

Goodman retired, and he and his wife Maribeth moved to Santa Barbara to be near their kids and grandkids. But, four years ago, Goodman went from being a doctor to being a patient.

"I found out from my family and friends," recalled Goodman. "It was 'What's wrong with Dad?' from my daughter. And then from my friends it was 'What's wrong with Tony? He's not the same as he used to be.' I used to be more talkative, a part of what was going on around me, and all of a sudden I was a listener, and quiet. Everybody noticed except me. I think my daughter and my wife were the first to say there was something going on. The first doctor I went to said that it was early aging, and everyone was in a chorus that 'It wasn't early aging.' I went to a specialist who said no, this is Alzheimer's."

The diagnosis of Alzheimer's Disease wasn’t easy for Goodman’s family to accept.

"In a way, it was almost a relief," said Maribeth Goodman. "We'd been on this journey for a while, and we had met with this neurologist several times. We thought dementia itself was the diagnosis. We didn't realize it's a collection of symptoms, and many things can cause it. So, he told us he was going to rule out things and determine what was causing it."

The diagnosis opened the door to treatment.

"He said if it's Alzheimer's, I have a protocol of off-label medications that's proving effective for a number of my patients," said Maribeth. "We were almost relieved in some ways, because we knew there was something we could do. My husband four years ago looked like a fading Polaroid photograph. His energy was disappearing. But, after the diagnosis and medications, Tony's back."

The Goodmans decided to share his story to try to help others.

Goodman Family

"I wanted to acknowledge that people need to help those (who) have an earlier diagnosis, because they have a different experience," said Tony Goodman. "The important thing for me was to try to get rid of the shame, whether it's for Alzheimer's or any illness."

He wrote a book, Great Saves and Terrible Losses: The Journeys of a Surgeon.

"The first thing we emphasize (in the book) is diagnosis, regardless of the issue. We want them when something is wrong, (you need) to get to someone who knows what they are talking about, and you need to educate yourself."

Even though treatment has improved the quality of life for the retired doctor, the diagnosis has changed the couple's lives forever.

"It's a huge adjustment to family life, and what's different for everybody is one of my teachers says, 'If you've met a person with dementia, you've met one person with dementia,'" said Maribeth. "They're all different.' We're fortunate in that we are in a community of support with resources, and our family is here, so that helps a lot too."

She said there are good and bad days.

"Sure, there are some days, it's like you've asked that question 27 times; are you going to ask me again? I'm delighted to have my husband with me. He's still joyful, he still makes jokes, he's still very much Tony. Years and years ago, I had an early cancer diagnosis. Everyone said when they get something, they reflect on what really matters. So right now I feel the preciousness of our time together."

The Goodmans will appear at Chaucer’s Books in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, July 29 to talk about the book and their personal experiences with Alzheimer’s Disease.

The 6 p.m. event is open to the public.