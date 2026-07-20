UC Santa Barbara leads project which has bee researchers all abuzz

There’s a big buzz about bees at U-C Santa Barbara. UCSB is part of the Big Bee Project. It’s a collaboration involving 13 institutions to create an online library of bee photos and data, to allow researchers and the public to learn more about the special insects.

"The Big Bee Project is a National Science Foundation funded initiative. It's kind of grown from that, but the core intent is still there. It's to unlock the collections information we have (at museums) around our wild bees," said Katja Seltmann, Director of UCSB’s Cheatle Center for Biodiversity & Ecological Restoration.

The Big Bee Project Xylocopa sonoria, a bee native to Ventura County.

"In California, we have about 2,000 species of bees. Most of those are solitary, ground nest bees. They are not honey bees, which are managed bees," said Seltmann. "For the longest time, all of this great information was locked away behind closed doors. Not everyone can just go into the back rooms of a museum and open the doors and see what's in there. It's really a way for us to just put it out there."

The National Science Foundation provided $3 million dollars for the project being led by UCSB.

"The project has been going on since 2021. We have 16,000 species represented in the database, which is pretty good out of the 20,000 species or so worldwide," said Seltmann.

Researchers are able to use the data to help us learn more about the lives of bees.

Setlmann says UCSB tapped into its bee collection for the Big Bee Project, but relied heavily on bees from much larger institutions which have bigger bee collections.

"We have a smaller collection here. Bees, plants, everything—we have about a million specimens. Before I came here, I was at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Just their insect collection has 25 million specimens. We asked for loans of bees from many different museums across the country," said Seltmann. They were photographed and the data was added to the massive online library.

She said it's an never-ending project. What would she want to explore next, after bees? "I have gotten interested recently in sand wasps, which are more obscure than bees, but if you go to any beaches, in California, and other places you've probably seen them," said Seltmann. "They are large wasps that kill flies, dig in the sand, and lay eggs on the flies they kill. They are just really neat."

You can access the Big Bee Project here.

