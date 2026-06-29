Decades old dream of turning former school campus in Oxnard into park finally becoming a reality

Hundreds of people are standing on the edge of a big, open field in central Oxnard. They're celebrating it's future. It doesn’t look like much, and you have to watch your step because it’s riddled with gopher holes. But, a more than two decade old dream for this 26 acre site is finally becoming a reality. It’s going to become a park, called Campus Park.

"There was always a plan to develop it, to become a park," said Oxnard Mayor Luis McArthur. The site off of Fifth and K Streets in Oxnard was home to Oxnard High School from the 1950’s to the 1990’s. But it was in the flight path area for Oxnard Airport. In 1995 a new Oxnard High School was built on Gonzales Road.

The plan for the old campus was a park, but for years, it remained nothing more than an idea because of the costs involved. In 2008, most of the old campus buildings were torn down. A few remain, and are used by Oxnard’s Police Activities League, a crime prevention after school program for kids. But, some residents never forgot the park dream.

"We've all been anxiously awaiting it. We tell stories about how it was a high school. There are so many memories here, including that we had the Raiders here (the professional football team). The Raiders used to practice on this very site. I'm thankful to our community who really, really pushed us as a city to keep the park idea at the forefront. The priorities are the protection of the city, like police and emergency services, paving roads, but parks are so vital to our community. I'm just thrilled this is happening on my watch," said McArthur.

City of Oxnard An artist's rendering of Oxnard's Campus Park.

"This has been a property, and I hate to say it, that's been sort of an eyesore since the high school left. So for them to come up with this idea for the park says a lot for the community," said nearby resident Rodney Medea. He said the park is long overdue, but he's grateful that it’s finally happening.

One of those on hand for a kickoff event for the park is Damasa Garcia. When he was 14, he was part of a group of Oxnard teens asked about what they wanted in a park for the site. He had ideas like a viewing area for planes using the nearby airport. But that was 12 years ago. He’s now 26. "It's amazing to actually see it happening. I remember doing pen and paper, and getting simple thoughts about what the youth wanted (for a park) back in the day. But now, seeing that vision come to life, and some of the things we actually wanted, it's amazing," said Garcia.

Was there ever a time when Garcia thought it wouldn't happen? "Yes, especially with all the years that have gone by. Now that it's coming to life, I am like wow!"

The city lined up more than $22 million in state and federal grants to finally give the

go-ahead to what’s a projected $23.1 million project.

"We have an all-inclusive playground, we have a Peltoa Mixteca court (Pelota Mixteca is a centuries-old game which is sort of like tennis, without a net or racquets. Players wear special gloves to hit the ball back and forth), we have a skate park and a pump track, multi-use paths, open meadows, walking trails, a creek. There are a lot of exciting things coming," said Jennie Ibanez, Senior Project Manager for Campus Park.

Construction of the first phase of the project is just getting underway and is expected to be completed in the fall of 2027.

The project has a dedicated group of boosters, called the Friends of Campus Park.

"It's a group of volunteers who got together and formed a nonprofit to actually get this park started. It's a unique opportunity to do something different," said Angela Whitecomb, who is on the group's board.

Aurelo Ocampo Junior lives near the park project and is a part of the park's booster group. "One of the first questions we get asked when they know we are the group that helped make it happen is 'When is it going to get done?' We're working hard with the City of Oxnard to make it happen."

While the land is a barren field now, it’s going to be a lush, green oasis. Along with all the park amenities, there are plans for a community garden, and 250 trees.

Neighbors say after years of talk, they are excited to finally see the dream becoming a reality.